MAPLETON — Peninsula Township trustees rejected what they called an "all-or-nothing" offer to settle a lawsuit brought against the township by 11 wineries and an association representing all but one of them.
Instead, trustees want their negotiators to ask for a citizens council to more transparently resolve the issues Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula and the other plaintiffs raised.
Trustee Brad Bickle, who read the motion after the board's closed session Wednesday, said that's in response to calls from township residents for an open process as the plaintiffs and township work through confidential negotiations on a settlement.
"As you can hear by tonight's community input, they wanted to have more visibility and they felt it's important to have some additional input," he said. "So we respected the public's comments, input, that call for a little more visibility."
Joseph Infante, an attorney for the association and wineries, declined to comment after the decision.
Frustration over the opaque nature of those negotiations was a common theme among many who spoke at the meeting at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Those who answered the township's call to give input on the lawsuit that's been ongoing since October 2020 packed the room in the church to its capacity of 175, with dozens more wanting to get in.
Greg Meihn, the township's attorney, told the audience the negotiations have to stay confidential according to court rules, and anyone violating them faces stiff sanctions.
But those rules offer some flexibility if both sides agree to open negotiations, argued Grant Parsons, an attorney and township resident.
Meanwhile, several commenters said they felt left in the dark over potential changes they feared could permanently alter the township's peaceful nature.
Many raised concerns about traffic on the one main road on and off the peninsula becoming even worse if wineries are allowed to host weddings or add restaurants. And permitting amplified music and later business hours could aggravate noise issues some residents said they already experience, to name a few.
John Wunsch said he's on the board of Protect the Peninsula, a citizens group looking to intervene in the lawsuit. He said he appreciates the contributions wineries have made to the township and its farming, especially in diversifying the township's crop base.
But rules the plaintiffs are protesting are there to keep them from morphing into large commercial retail operations, Wunsch said.
"I support the wineries, but I also support our ability to have a fair balance that's been established already by our ordinance," he said.
Meihn summarized the lawsuit from Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula and 11 wineries.
The association and wineries argue the township's winery ordinance and zoning ordinance violate state law or the Constitution. Rules that set closing hours are preempted by state law, they argued, while restrictions on guest events the businesses can host, types of merchandise they can sell and the percentage of peninsula-grown grapes they must use all violate the Constitution's commerce or First Amendment rights, among other arguments.
Infante spoke to trustees before their decision to push back on what he called some misunderstandings in the written comments he read before the meeting. The wineries in the lawsuit don't want to stop using Old Mission Peninsula fruit, but there isn't enough to meet their demand, he said. And wineries don't want to become bars, while state laws prevent them from getting liquor licenses.
Many of those who spoke told trustees they shouldn't give in to the lawsuit. Several accused the wineries of trying to bully their way into changing rules they agreed to when they opened.
T. J. Andrews, an attorney for Protect the Peninsula, called the lawsuit's arguments weak — state law gives local governments the right to regulate liquor license holders' business hours, for one. Instead, it seemed more like a way for the plaintiffs to force closed-door negotiations on changing the rules. That could set a bad precedent for future disputes, she said.
A few speakers spoke in favor of giving wineries a chance to grow their business, and the farms the wineries support by buying their grapes. Mark Santucci said the failure of those farms poses a threat to the township's character, too. While foreign competition and high land prices have hurt cherry growers on the peninsula, he has made more money from 11 acres of wine grapes than 40 of cherry trees.
"There's a symbiotic relationship between farmers and wineries, and I see the future of this peninsula, whether some of us want it to be or not, if you want to maintain the farms, there has to be agrotourism as part of the farming operations," he said.
Meihn said both the townships and plaintiffs are waiting for the U.S. District Court Western Michigan District to set dates on when they'll argue their respective motions to dismiss the lawsuit. The court has a trial set for mid-August 2022.
The wineries suing are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are involved, and all plaintiffs are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula except Bonobo Winery.
