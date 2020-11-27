MAPLETON — Peninsula Township planning commissioners will meet for a study session, including to discuss their ongoing zoning rewrite.
They're set to meet 5 p.m. Monday to discuss their annual report, how to move forward with public input for a master plan update and an update on a zoning ordinance overhaul that township Supervisor Rob Manigold previously said has been complicated by pandemic restrictions.
Planning commission Chairwoman Donna Hornberger said in an email the board won't take any action Monday.
The study session is set for a week after township trustees opted to defend against a lawsuit in U.S. District Court filed by a winery association and 11 wineries. It challenges township zoning rules for different winery types that plaintiffs argue violates their free speech and enterprise rights.
The virtual meeting can be viewed in Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89262394603, or call 312-626-6799, meeting ID 892 6239 4603, participant ID #, the agenda shows.
