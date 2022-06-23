MAPLETON — Peninsula Township has a new supervisor as its government looks to settle an ongoing lawsuit among other pressing issues.
Trustees recently picked fellow board member Isaiah Wunsch to head the township's governing body after former supervisor Rob Manigold opted to resign. They also met again Thursday with their new township attorney, William Fahey, behind closed doors to discuss an upcoming settlement conference with Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula and several township wineries.
Wunsch said there's not a lot he can say about the ongoing litigation, but he's still hopeful there's a chance for settlement. That's after trustees voted to appeal a recent decision by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney mostly siding with the wineries' and association's challenge and leaving a few issues in the suit undecided.
"We are looking forward to the July settlement conference, and hopefully we'll have the opportunity to try to reach some kind of a resolution on issues ... if we can find room for compromise," Wunsch said.
Joseph Infante, an attorney for the wineries and association, said he believes a settlement is possible at the July 5 conference, given how few issues remain after Maloney's ruling.
But that's only if the township is willing to settle the entire suit, Infante said. Otherwise, a settlement that resolves some but not all of the issues being litigated isn't advisable, he said.
Maloney ruled that several items in the township's winery zoning ordinances are illegal and unenforceable, including one limiting fruit processing facilities to buying, processing and selling at least 85 percent Peninsula-grown fruit.
A separate American Viticultural Area requirement that wine labeled as Old Mission Peninsula contain at least that much Peninsula grapes remains.
Other township rules Maloney blocked from enforcement included bans or restrictions on hosting large events, rules that set a 9:30 p.m. closing time for some wineries but which the township enforced for all of them, limits on what kind of branded merchandise some of the wineries could sell and more.
The wineries and association, also known as Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail, filed suit in October 2020 after what the plaintiffs claimed were fruitless negotiations with the township to change a patchwork of regulations often adopted in reaction to the industry's growth within the township, as previously reported. A forensic accountant's estimates of damages caused by the rules over five years topped $200 million.
Township officials for their part claimed they were caught off-guard by a lawsuit over zoning rules they said they planned to revisit.
Wunsch said a rewritten set of zoning rules that don't include winery regulations are being reviewed by the township's new law firm. They had been set for a vote at a recent meeting but were tabled pending the review.
The new supervisor also sits on a citizens advisory committee reviewing the current winery ordinances, and said he wants the township to look closely after seeing Maloney's ruling to make sure there's no ambiguity as to what is and isn't allowed.
Wunsch said he's working to get up to speed on township operations, having already been involved with its policymaking.
Township voters elected him as a trustee in 2016, as previously reported. It's the same election Manigold was poised to run in, having defeated then-supervisor Pete Correia in the primary and with no general election candidate set to oppose him.
Correia died unexpectedly, and the township board asked Manigold if he could start early. So he resumed a role he served in before from 1998 to 2013.
Manigold said that decision came after having to fight off a recurring bout of pneumonia, one that first reappeared around Christmas and again around Memorial Day. He had to attend to township matters after a doctor advised to get rest and avoid stress.
"So I had to come to the office and basically my family pulled me aside and said, you know, this has to end," he said.
Manigold said he agreed that at 71, he couldn't keep juggling the responsibilities of township supervisor and his family farm.
He agreed Wunsch was the right choice to replace him, citing his experience working in Lansing — Wunsch worked for state Sen. Howard Walker in constituent relations, and as an agribusiness specialist for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, as previously reported.
Rebuilding the township's fire department, adding popular spots to the township park system and setting up Peninsula's property development rights purchasing program were among the accomplishments of which Manigold said he was proud. He was grateful to the township residents who worked with him and the board as well to make it all happen.
Manigold said he planned to help Wunsch make the transition, coming in for a few hours a day for at least a month or two.
Now, Wunsch must master the task of juggling his family's farm and his responsibilities — he said he's been "burning the candle at both ends" as he gets ready for cherry harvest while learning and working in his new role.
Wunsch agreed the challenges add up to less-than-ideal circumstances to take on the job. But he was up for it.
"I really care about Peninsula Township, I have friends and neighbors and even family out here on both sides of the issue," he said of the wineries lawsuit. "I know Peninsula Township tends to be kind of a contentious community, but we've managed to even on some pretty divisive issues ... figure things out and work on compromise many times in the past."
Those who want to fill the vacant trustee seat Wunsch left can send letters of interest and a resume to township Clerk Rebecca Chown no later than 4 p.m. July 5, according to the township. Registered voters who have lived in the township for at least 30 days are eligible.
