MAPLETON — It’s the only thoroughfare on and off Old Mission Peninsula, and the Michigan Department of Transportation wants rid of it.
Turning M-37, as Center Road is known, from a state trunkline to a county road is alright with the Grand Traverse County Road Commission board, which approved a resolution supporting the move in August, documents show.
MDOT is planning to give the road commission $2,055,151.26 for a 10-mile resurfacing project, plus $509,500 per year to maintain the 17.3-mile stretch.
Traverse City is also on board with taking over the bit of M-37 from East Front Street to city limits. City commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the move Monday.
MDOT is set to give the city $319,261.97 to resurface 0.74 miles of road, add accessible sidewalk ramps and make other intersection improvements, documents show. The state will also pay $30,982 to maintain the short strip of road.
But Peninsula Township leaders don’t want to see the road put in county hands, township Supervisor Rob Manigold said.
It’s an important route for residents, farmers and tourists, he said.
Manigold pointed to paved shoulders, a turn-out atop a hill that’s a popular vista, turning lanes and other amenities he doubts the county can fund.
“The township just feels that it would be a lot better in the interest of everybody involved that Michigan Department of Transportation keep ownership of that road, so we can go out and get funding for paved shoulders to get bicyclers over or the joggers, so we can get corridor studies and turning and passing lanes,” he said.
Plus, the road connects to what’s officially known as Old Mission Peninsula Point State Park, which includes Old Mission Point Lighthouse, Manigold said. That lighthouse’s register has 47,260 signatures in it from 2019, documents show — Manigold said tourists love to sight-see on the peninsula.
Michigan turned over the state park in 1949 when the township leased it, documents show. The township also leased more land from the state in 1996.
The state owns nearly 670 acres of land at the end of the peninsula, said Kasey Mahony, DNR Parks and Recreation Cadillac District supervisor.
“It is a designated state park still, from everything I can tell, but yeah, the entire property is leased to the township,” she said.
That state park is why M-37 is a state trunkline in the first place, MDOT spokesman James Lake said. Farmers on the peninsula who wanted a paved route for trucking their crops were initially rebuffed until the state established the park. Legislators designated the road as M-42 in 1934 or 1935 — the name changed to M-37 in 1941.
Richard Liptak, MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center manager, wrote in a letter to Manigold that other short state trunklines have state parks or campgrounds at one end.
That may have been a criteria for Michigan highways at one time, but no longer, Lake said.
“We’re typically looking for state routes to be major connections from economic centers and population centers like cities, and M-37 doesn’t meet our typical state trunkline definition,” he said.
Liptak said MDOT is also looking to turn M-137 in Interlochen over to the Grand Traverse County Road Commission for similar reasons. That trunkline ends at Interlochen State Park, where it becomes a county road.
Other examples include M-201 in Northport, which used to extend to Leelanau State Park but now ends at the village’s northern limits, Liptak said.
Another state trunkline in the area disappeared altogether. Once the shortest in the state, M-209 was less than a half-mile long and ran from Dune and Leelanau highways to Glen Haven from the 1920s until the state decommissioned it in the mid-1990s, according to MichiganHighways.org. It’s now called Glen Haven Road, maps show.
Turning M-37 north of Traverse City over to the county means the road will no longer be a Pure Michigan Byway, as by law they must be state trunklines, Lake said. That change requires a 30-day public comment period and a hearing yet to be scheduled — Manigold said he plans on being there.
Informal talks about turning over the Peninsula Township thoroughfare to the county have gone on for roughly 25 years, Liptak said.
Manigold said he didn’t find out until he read a recent Record-Eagle article.
Grand Traverse County Road Commission already plows and maintains M-37, road commission board member Jason Gillman said. He chaired the board when it voted to support the transfer, and said the road commission will get more money than it already gets from MDOT to maintain the road. Plus, he believes the road commission can get more maintenance done with the same money.
“We can get more bang for the buck,” he said.
Liptak said M-37 on Old Mission Peninsula is a lower-priority road for MDOT. It’s possible the county could provide a higher level of service because the traffic counts would merit it for a local road agency.
Chum’s Corner will be the northern terminus of M-37 after the change, Lake said. The trunkline’s southern end is near Battle Creek, maps show.
Lake said MDOT is aware of Peninsula Township’s opposition to the jurisdictional change, but MDOT is moving ahead with it — the department is willing to discuss any concerns Peninsula Township or anyone else may have, he added.
Manigold is adamant the transfer shouldn’t go ahead.
“I hate to threaten legal action, but it’s very important to us that MDOT keep M-37,” he said.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct a reporter's error on Richard Liptak's name. Feb. 6, 2020
