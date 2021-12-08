MAPLETON — Peninsula Township will face sanctions for nixing one settlement agreement in a lawsuit brought by 11 wineries and an association.
Attorneys for both the township and wineries are optimistic that an upcoming settlement conference could bring forth another that will end the federal lawsuit that has stretched on for more than a year.
“There’s lots of moving parts, but if we all focus again and us lawyers get out of the way and let the parties talk and figure this out, I’m sure that it’ll get done,” said Greg Meihn, the township’s attorney.
Joseph Infante said he and the plaintiffs — Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula and 11 wineries — are also hopeful all parties will reach a deal.
That’s what Infante thought he had before township trustees unanimously agreed on Oct. 6 to reject terms that would’ve ended the suit the plaintiffs brought in October 2020, he said.
U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney agreed the township hadn’t accepted the settlement offer, rejecting the plaintiffs’ demand to enforce it, as previously reported. The Open Meetings Act required a vote of the board to approve it, he ruled.
Maloney did agree that Peninsula Township should have to pay the plaintiffs’ costs and attorney fees from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6, Infante said.
“In the prior order, (Maloney) said the township could back out of the settlement,” Infante said. “But backing out of the settlement would have consequences, and the consequences were paying the wineries’ costs and attorney fees incurred between Sept. 14 and Oct. 6.”
Meihn said Maloney couldn’t understand how trustees unanimously agreed to ax a deal that three of them previously agreed upon.
They did so because trustees previously wanted to settle the suit two or three issues at a time, instead of all of them at once, Meihn said. Instead, trustees rejected what they believed was an all-or-nothing deal.
It was a decision that Meihn thought a brave one that, as it turns out, trustees made at their own peril, he said. Amid hundreds of requests from residents to be more open about a possible settlement and get township feedback, they did just that, opting to form an advisory council to consider winery ordinance revisions.
Just how much Peninsula Township may have to pay remains to be seen, Infante said, although he suspects it’s more than $10,000.
Maloney also agreed to consider the township’s request for sanctions over what Meihn asserted was an “inappropriate” motion to enforce a settlement the township never agreed to, and to which the judge repeatedly said they had a right not to accept, Meihn said.
The wineries and association argued township zoning rules violate state law and the Constitution through rules regulating everything from where wineries must get their grapes to what different wine-related businesses can sell to events they can and can’t host — weddings are out.
Infante said he was disappointed that trustees rejected the settlement offer. He agreed the plaintiffs weren’t interested in a piecemeal agreement to settle some issues but keep litigating over others. But he argued the plaintiffs never gave the township a take-it-or-leave-it ultimatum.
They’ll all have another chance sometime in mid-December — Meihn said trustees are available Dec. 14-16 — when trustees will have a meeting in front of U.S. District Court Magistrate Raymond Kent in a federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.
“The board is going to publicly do this business on the settlement, which is great, it’s fantastic,” Meihn said. “It’s what the board has wanted all along, is just to get this out in the open and everybody to talk about this instead of secret meetings and that.”
It’s a marked departure from 25 hours of mediation that court rules required to happen behind closed doors, as previously reported.
Infante said he expected the township board to be in one room and the plaintiffs in another, with Kent shuttling back and forth between the two.
Ultimately, Meihn said he believes Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula, the 11 wineries and township trustees all want what’s best for the community and themselves, but they’ve been prevented from reaching a deal by the process. He was “ecstatic” that Maloney ordered another round of negotiations.
The wineries suing are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are challenging township zoning, and all plaintiffs are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula except Bonobo Winery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.