MAPLETON — Peninsula Township trustees will interview five candidates for a vacant seat left after its longtime supervisor resigned, citing health issues.
Candidates are Fred Dohm, Michael Dunn, Randall Hall, W. William Rudolph and Jeremiah Warren, meeting documents show. They applied to take the spot Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch vacated after Rob Manigold stepped down, and are set to be interviewed starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the township hall, 13235 Center Rd.
Dohm is listed in various directories as the owner of Twin Maples Farm.
Dunn served as Caledonia Township trustee and currently is an attorney in practice since 1987, according to his resume and State Bar of Michigan.
Hall serves on the township planning commission and also practices law, according to his resume and SBM.
Rudolph is retired with a background in engineering and lists post commander for American Legion Post 399 on his resume.
Warren operates Warren Orchards and Between the Bays with family, according to his resume.
Township Clerk Rebecca Chown said she expects trustees will vote on an appointment at the meeting.
The board also meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the township hall for a joint meeting with planning commissioners. The agenda includes adopting numerous amendments to the purchase of development rights ordinance and a rewrite of township zoning ordinances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.