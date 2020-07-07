MAPLETON — Peninsula Township’s plans to build a third fire station could move ahead if township trustees accept one of five bids to build it.
Trustees on Tuesday will hear public comments on the bids to build a station at 19270 Center Road, documents show. Those bids, including some alternatives that would raise or cut costs, range from $1,163,960 to $1,425,650.
It’s part of a plan to cut response times to Peninsula Township’s north end, as previously reported. Geography means that area’s isolated from neighboring townships, so mutual aid could be a dozen miles away or more.
The township purchased the land for the new station for $42,300 earlier in 2020, as previously reported.
