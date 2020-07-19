MAPLETON — Peninsula Township has withdrawn its lawsuit against its former clerk.
Joanne Westphal, who served as township clerk from 2016 to 2018, said she’ll give copies to the township by Aug. 10 of meeting recordings she made while she was clerk. She’ll also give them to the state to be archived.
Westphal swore in an affidavit that she never removed any closed session meeting minutes from the township offices when she left in December 2018.
Now, she plans to focus on goings-on at her farm and other professional activities, Westphal said. She views turning over the copies of recordings as an act of transparency, something she promised when she ran for township clerk.
“I just wanted to be transparent, just as I had promised to be transparent when I ran (for office) and this kind of wraps up my role that was once a part of being the clerk,” she said.
Getting copies of the recordings is enough for Peninsula Township, which filed the complaint with the aim to get Westphal to the table to discuss turning them over, township attorney Greg Meihn said. He was pleased with how the case was resolved by working with Westphal.
“Once we got this and the issues resolved, she was very wonderful to work with, I wish they all could be this way and that everyone was as honorable as her,” he said.
The township had accused Westphal of not returning 10 sets of closed-meeting minutes, plus saving copies of township files before she left her post.
Westphal said she didn’t respond to a request for those recordings on the advice of her former attorney, who told her to forward them to him.
She disputed the suit’s accusations and Don Passenger, her current attorney, said the township agreed to drop them.
The settlement includes no findings of fault or wrongdoing, according to the agreement. Peninsula Township agreed to end the suit with prejudice, meaning it can’t be revived.
There are other provisions: Westphal and the township can’t disparage one another, the township released Westphal from all claims, possible future suits or other matters related to her duties as clerk and she can’t hold the township liable for anything relating to the township filing suit against her.
Westphal can also try to recoup costs and fees from a bond she posted when she became clerk, as state law requires, or the township’s insurance companies, according to the agreement.
Westphal resigned in December 2018 amid a dispute with township Assessor Sally Akerley and township Zoning Administrator Christina Deeren. The two township employees and Westphal traded accusations of bullying and other mistreatment. Meihn’s investigation of the claims found some bad behavior but no hostile work environment.
Passenger said he hadn’t seen the investigation report but denied any allegations of wrongdoing by Westphal.
