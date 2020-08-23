MAPLETON — A Traverse City hand surgeon who admitted to vandalizing a sign marking a lakeside development in Peninsula Township has mostly served his sentence but remains on probation.
Court files show Mark Leslie, 66, paid $7,500 in restitution and $1,025 in fines and court costs after pleading guilty to attempted malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and stalking, both misdemeanors. He originally faced two felony charges of malicious destruction of personal property greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000 in 86th District Court.
Leslie also served four weekends in jail, reporting Friday afternoon and leaving Monday morning, said Roger Wotila, Leslie’s attorney. That schedule allowed him to perform surgeries during the week. He also finished 10 days of community service work.
He remains on probation until mid-February, according to court documents.
Leslie admitted in November 2019 to spray-painting the words “Land Rape” on the sign at the drive to the development formerly called The 81 on East Bay — real estate listings show it’s now called Peninsula Shores.
Leslie previously told the Record-Eagle he acted by himself, had no intention to cause actual destruction and regretted choosing a “foolish and immature way of expressing myself.”
The stalking charge means Leslie went onto someone’s property and left behind something unwanted, Wotila said — the graffiti, in this case. He never made personal contact with anyone, Wotila added.
The same message was spray-painted on the seawall of development owner Kevin O’Grady’s house, as previously reported — Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said Leslie was initially charged for that as well.
Kyle O’Grady, Kevin’s son and an O’Grady Development Company partner, previously said the vandalism left his family feeling targeted and harassed, and did lasting damage on the development’s reputation.
Calls to Kyle O’Grady weren’t returned, although the project’s website shows the development has moved forward. Some houses already stand and work on at least one more was advertised to start in September.
The development was the source of controversy and some legal battles. A group of Peninsula Township residents were partly successful in overturning the development’s original permit, with a 13th Circuit Court judge sending part of it back to township trustees in 2016.
Then the developer sued the township in 2018 for placing a number of restrictions trustees said were aimed at containing pesticide remnants in the property’s soil. The developer contended the township and its former attorney sought to force Kevin O’Grady into selling the property to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, allegations the township, former attorney and land conservancy denied.
The developer ended its suit in February 2019 after the township agreed to pay the developer $81,000. Most environmental conditions the township imposed remained.
