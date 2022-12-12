From Staff Reports
MAPLETON — Peninsula Township could make changes to its farm processing ordinances.
Township trustees will meet Tuesday to consider the possible changes, meeting documents show.
Among numerous changes, it would tighten requirements for what these businesses could process and sell.
They’ll meet at 7 p.m. in the township hall, 13235 Center Road, and the meeting will be streamed online at https://is.gd/PeninsulaTwpYoutube.
It comes amid a two-year legal battle over how the township regulates wineries, including some classified as farm processors.
The proposed changes generated outcry among several dozen peninsula farm owners who signed a letter passed to the Record-Eagle urging trustees to reject the amendment.
