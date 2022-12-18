MAPLETON — Changes to Peninsula Township’s farm processing ordinance, intended to keep the emphasis on farming, stirred concerns that the new rules could actually hurt agriculture.
Dozens of producers have told Peninsula officials as much, although township Planner Jennifer Cram said many of those fears seemed based on misinformation or misunderstandings.
Some farmers are still concerned about the impact, even as Cram and others pledged to address any unintended consequences.
Trustees passed the amendment unanimously at their meeting Tuesday, even though several in the audience asked them to either start over or hold off. A few also spoke in favor of the amendment and, afterward, township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch said he believes it’s a positive change overall.
“I think there are always pluses and negatives when you make a change to policy, but, overall, I think the new farm processing ordinance will provide for most of the original intent of the winery chateau ordinance, which we repealed, and the old use-by-right farm processing ordinance, which we also repealed,” he said.
The amendment aims to ensure that processing is secondary to farming, and that these businesses are actively growing the crops they process, Cram told trustees.
Under the new rules, a farm processing facility must be on at least a 20-acre parcel, half of which must be actively farmed. The facility owner must control at least 40 acres in the township.
Those 40 acres can include leased land that doesn’t need to be adjacent to the facility, unlike before, Cram said. Those acreage limits increase to 50 to include a 1,500-square-foot retail space, and 60 to add an outdoor seating area.
The requirements aim to buffer what Cram called an industrial use from neighboring properties, she said.
Farm processors also must keep 65 percent of the land they control in active production, according to the amendment. They must grow 65 percent of the raw produce they process, and 50 percent by weight of the finished product must be as well. That 65 percent of raw produce could include harvests from property outside of Peninsula Township.
Gone are the winery and winery-chateau sections of the ordinance, Wunsch said. Wineries can still operate as farm processors, just without the special rules the previous section set.
However, the substantial amount of extra amenities a winery-chateau could offer are no longer available to newcomers to the business, at least for now, Wunsch said. Those included up to 12 guest rooms for overnight stays.
That’s in part a response to litigation brought by Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula, also known as Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail, Wunsch said. Federal District Court Judge Paul Maloney repeatedly ruled the ordinance’s guest activities definition was unconstitutionally vague.
The section also had become a “catch-all” for wineries looking to include various other amenities, Wunsch said.
Acreage requirements and others have some farmers concerned the new rules will be too high a hurdle for newcomers. And the percentage requirements and a provision that processors can only work with produce of the same species that they grow could squelch Peninsula farmers’ market opportunities.
Cherry farmer Jed Hemming told trustees he’s not interested in processing.
“I don’t want to make wine. I don’t want to pack fresh cherries. I don’t want to make cherry jam or strawberry jam,” he said. “I want to put my stuff on a truck, take it somewhere, drop it and get a check in the mail.”
The change comes amid years of dwindling profits for tart cherry growers who face competition from eastern European and Turkish imports. Several farmers, in telling trustees not to pass the amendment, referenced the poor economic situation that cherry growers face.
Molly Stretten, who co-owns Devil’s Dive Vineyard with her husband, said she’s concerned small grape growers could be hurt, too. Their 10-acre vineyard grows fruit for winemakers, and she feels like farmers aren’t being heard over a vocal minority.
“If township zoning ordinances make it difficult for us to diversify our income, then the rural character that farming brings to the peninsula may be lost to developers,” he said.
Hemming echoed this, calling the clash between residential development and farming a common one. People appreciate the beauty farms add to the peninsula, but may not think about the infrastructure needed to support agriculture, he said. He’s concerned the new rules could impact that infrastructure.
Chris Baldyga, 2Lads Winery cofounder and Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail president, views the amendment as a blow to farming.
“This new ordinance was clearly enacted against the wishes and vocal opposition of the greater agricultural community on Old Mission Peninsula and seems to be in direct retaliation for the lawsuit the wineries brought against Peninsula Township,” he said in a statement. He declined to comment further.
Cram said the amendment is in response to the lawsuit, but is not retaliatory.
“This is really to try to keep us out of future lawsuits and make it easier to understand and make it fair, so hopefully in the future we’re not spending valuable community resources in litigation,” she said.
Nor is this amendment the last, Cram said. She told trustees she’s working on several that aim to address the “missing middle,” such as small commercial kitchens and other uses that fall between roadside stands and wineries. She also offered to meet with farmers to see what township zoning already allows for them.
Stretten said she hopes to see Cram follow through, but will wait to see if trustees take up her recommendations. She’s also waiting to see if the latest change has knock-on effects for small growers like herself.
Cram said the amendment is less restrictive than previous rules in various ways – nor does it impact some of the uses farmers mentioned at the meeting. It specifically wouldn’t apply to washing, sorting or other basic handling.
Plus, the township can amend it later if it causes unintended consequences, she said, adding she’s committed to getting it right.
Hemming said he has heard Cram’s reassurances before, but is not convinced. And he saw talk of changing the amendment later as an admission that township officials know it’s flawed.
Wunsch said he sees the amendment’s adoption as a turning point, calling the old ordinance a “third rail” that didn’t satisfy either the pro-winery development or those opposed to that development.
He said he believes there’s much more willingness to revisit the ordinance to solve any unforeseen problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.