TRAVERSE CITY — Pendulum effects are nothing unusual for northern Michigan weather, and so it goes for a stretch of rain following a dry early summer.
“So as dry as we were, when that pattern finally breaks, oftentimes we can expect a wetter pattern,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Keith Berger.
Rainfall over the past few weeks is nothing excessive at this point, but Tuesday’s rainfalls were expected to add to what’s already been a somewhat rainier than average July for Traverse City.
The Traverse City area got about 1.18 inches of rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Add to that a total of 1.49 inches as of July 13, compared to the average 0.99 inch, Berger said. Year-to-date totals were up to 12.97 inches (including Tuesday’s rainfall) versus an average of 13.43 inches.
It’s almost enough to mislead anyone into thinking it’s been an uneventful year for rainfall, Berger said. Fact is, a few big rainfalls at the end of June made up for a six-week-long dry spell during what’s typically the wetter part of the season.
A nearly rain-free early summer had Joanne Gallagher of Gallagher Centennial Farm wondering about the cattle farm’s hay and corn fields. Now, they’re waiting for freshly cut hay to dry out.
“It was scary for a while, but then the last couple weeks here we’ve been blessed with a nice bunch of rain,” she said.
Add to that what she figured to be an inch of rainfall on Tuesday, and the farm’s corn is growing and the hay is looking good for another cutting, Gallagher said. She and husband Doug co-own the farm and their son and daughter-in-law are partners. The four, plus two grandchildren, raise about 60 cows plus calves and some sweet corn.
The farm off Cedar Run Road typically grows all the hay and corn it needs to feed the cattle, and last year had enough extra to sell some to horse farms in the area, Gallagher said. It’s all grown without irrigation, too.
“I mean, some years we’ve had drought and stuff, but lately we’ve been blessed with good weather,” she said.
Tuesday’s rains were heavy in some locales, with a spotter measuring 2.3 inches in around two hours near Wellston, Berger said.
The steady rainfall caused water to flood roads near Mount Holiday in East Bay Township, said township Supervisor Beth Friend, relaying a report from a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Community Resource Officer.
It could be a preview for what’s forecast for Thursday, he said. Wednesday night could bring storms that could be on the stronger side. While Wisconsin could bear the brunt of any severe weather, there’s a chance for some in the northern Lower Peninsula as well.
Heavy, soaking rain is forecast for the region Thursday, which could lead to some localized flooding since Tuesday already brought enough to soak the ground and fill up creeks.
Just where it’ll hit is hard to pinpoint, as weather triggered by warm air below rising into cold air above is hard to predict, Berger said.
A high-pressure system off the west coast that caused a persistent — and according to multiple reports, deadly — heat wave pushed the jet stream into a pattern that is more commonly seen in winter, Berger said. The jet stream dipped down to let cold air from the north into the central and eastern U.S.
Dry weather left cherry trees in northwest Lower Peninsula in need of moisture, Michigan State University Education Extension Specialist Nikki Rothwell said. But it also slowed the growth of the spotted wing drosophilia, a fruit fly that damages crops. So, too, did it keep other diseases at bay, like a fungal pathogen called brown rot that strikes worst around harvest time when cherries have high sugar levels.
“Especially with clustered and clumped varieties, it can spread super fast, so it can take an entire orchard out really quickly,” she said.
She’s not seen or heard reports of any so far, but the warm, wet weather of late is perfect for both fungal and fruit fly growth.
While heavy rains have caused some cherries to crack, growers’ biggest losses of the season were from late freezes in late spring, Rothwell said. Fruits that survived are looking good, including some from test plots at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station near Suttons Bay where she works.
Those freezes were another example of the pendulum effect, Berger said — a mild winter giving way to a colder-than-typical late winter and spring.
Now, grain farmers need a dry spell, MSU Extension Field Crops Educator Paul Gross said. He’s based in the Mt. Pleasant area and said wheat growers around there are in trouble if damp weather causes the grain to sprout. That would impact the sugar content and milling quality, resulting in a low price.
That’s if they can even find a buyer — northern growers with wheat that degrades to feed quality often are trying to sell in an already saturated market, Gross said.
Sprouting also poses a risk for malting barley destined for craft brewers, Gross said, although he figured growers fart- her north than Isabella County may not be in danger yet.
“For so long we were so dry, and now we’re getting some of these nice rains come through, and it’s really helping the corn and the soybeans and even the oats, but the crops like the wheat and the malting barley that are mature, sprouting is an issue and that really impacts quality,” he said.
