KINGSLEY — After struggling with reading and writing in first grade, Scott Stremlow was told he had a disability in reading.
Between second and fourth grade, he would spend two hours each school day in a special education classroom at Kingsley Area Schools. His mother, Jennifer Stremlow, was often told about Scott’s great work ethic in class, but he remained behind grade level in reading by the end of fourth grade, “even tough he had three years under his belt with amazing teachers”, she said.
She started looking for explanations online and read about dyslexia. She wondered aloud to her older daughter if that was what Scott was struggling with.
“She kind of laughed and said, ‘The school would know, mom, if he was dyslexic,’” Jennifer said. “And I was like, ‘Would they?’”
Jennifer eventually had Scott screened at the end of his fourth grade year on the suggestion of a teacher and found that he was in fact dyslexic. He tested into a first grade reading level.
Scott started tutoring with the Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association in fifth grade, and he finally started making gains in reading and becoming more confident in the classroom. Going to tutoring after school can be a burden and make busy days more exhausting, but he still comes to the lesson prepared to work.
“Some days I don’t really want to do it, but I know it’s there to help me,” Scott said.
Scott just closed out his seventh grade year with a reading level somewhere between third and fourth grade, Jennifer said.
Through the years, Jennifer has been an advocate for her son, making sure that he has the accommodations he needs at school to thrive. She still wonders what his story would have looked like had they lived somewhere else, where it would have been more likely to have his dyslexia diagnosed years earlier.
In Michigan, there are nearly zero measures in place that ensure that students with dyslexia are identified and given the right support early on in elementary school. Before 2019, state law didn’t even mention dyslexia.
Screenings for dyslexia are not required and teachers in Michigan are not required to have courses on dyslexia under their belt when they receive their certifications, which means many certified teachers in Michigan have little understanding of what dyslexia looks like.
This combination of factors often leads to dyslexic students being diagnosed with a general reading disability, like Scott. But dyslexia is a complex neurological difference and without the right interventions, students will fall far behind in reading and writing.
Now, the Michigan state legislature has four bills — SB 380, SB 381, SB 382 and SB 383 — that could change things for students with dyslexia. The package of bills would require school districts to screen students for dyslexia, provide students diagnosed with dyslexia with greater resources and ensure that certified teachers have a greater understanding of dyslexia.
The laws were passed by the Senate in May and are currently being reviewed by the state House Education committee.
Victoria Norris, director of Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association, which provides tutoring to local students with dyslexia, said she supports the legislation and thinks it’s a good start.
For Norris, educating teachers on what dyslexia looks like and how to address it in the classroom is a key piece of this legislation. Students who are dyslexic are intelligent, but they often don’t perform as well as they can in class without proper support, Norris said.
“We need to have honest conversations about dyslexia, and about what these very bright students need in our education system to succeed because they’re not broken; we don’t need to fix them,” Norris said. “But we do need to have a situation whereby they can learn to read, write and spell proficiently in our system.”
Norris has a personal experience with this. As a certified teacher, she homeschooled her daughter Audra before she was diagnosed with dyslexia.
Norris tried six different programs to teach Audra how to read and write, but she could not find a program that would help her daughter. Norris couldn’t wrap her head around why there were so many times when Audra would learn something one day and not be able to apply it in class the next day.
Only when Audra was finally diagnosed with dyslexia at age 10 did things finally start to make sense for Norris and she could get her daughter an education plan that worked for her. Without being diagnosed with dyslexia and receiving the proper support, Audra wouldn’t have been able to go on to higher education, Norris said.
If this legislation passes, Norris said she would hope that teacher training on dyslexia would be continually well-funded and that older children would be screened for dyslexia as well.
“The long-term effects of screening in first and second grade is going to be tremendous,” Norris said. “But … the kids that are beyond that at this point, they still need to be identified and they still need to be supported.”
Jennifer is also a big supporter of this legislation, she said. When she was researching dyslexia, Jennifer said she was shocked to find that other states have much more comprehensive laws regarding screenings and education on dyslexia than Michigan.
“As a Michigan student, he definitely was not able to be on the same playing field as (he would’ve been) in other states,” Jennifer said.
