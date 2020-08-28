TRAVERSE CITY — A little rain was not enough to dampen the spirits of hundreds of supporters who flocked to the Cherry Capital Airport to see Vice President Mike Pence.
Many donned plastic ponchos. Others held umbrellas over their heads. Some needed no cover from the light drizzle that broke well before Pence took the stage to raucous applause Friday.
All waited in a line that stretched from the AvFlight Hangar through the parking lot and back nearly a half mile.
Spectators watch as Air Force Two taxis to an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Record-Eagle photos/Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage during a campaign rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
A man wears a button on his hat during campaign rally for President Donald Trump at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally in Traverse City.
Mike Krebs
A man waits for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive for a campaign rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
People wait in line to be admitted to a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
A couple takes a selfie before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Air Force Two approaches Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Air Force Two taxies at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence disembarks Air Force Two at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence walks to an AvFlight Hangar before a campaign rally in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Spectators clap for Vice President Mike Pence during a campaign rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Spectators cheer as Vice President Mike Pence walks towards Air Force Two after a campaign rally at an AvFlight Hangar in Traverse City on Friday.
Mike Krebs
Supporters line up ouside the AvFlight hanger at Cherry Capital Airport to hear Vice President Mike Pence speak at a Make America Great Again event, Aug. 28, 2020 in Traverse City.
Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal
A unit with the Traverse City Fire Department heads toward the hanger of AvFlight just before Vice President Mike Pence's arrival, Aug. 28, 2020 in Traverse City.
Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal
A small group of protestors, and one counter protestor, talk outside the hanger of AvFlight, where Vice President Mike Pence's arrival at Cherry Capital Airport, Aug. 28, 2020 in Traverse City.
Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal
Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., waves to people in line awaiting Vice President Mike Pence's arrival at Cherry Capital Airport, Aug. 28, 2020.
Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal
An american flag stands in the grass outside the runway of Cherry Capital Airport while a group of supporters stand outside gates awaiting the arrival of Air Force Two and Vice President Mike Pence in Traverse City, Aug. 28, 2020.
Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal
Air Force Two lands at Cherry Capital Airport, right, while supporters, left, cheer in anticipation of hearing from Vice President Mike Pence at Cherry Capital Airport, Aug. 28, 2020.
Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal
Pence made the trip to Traverse City following the Republican National Convention — a four-night affair of speeches touting America’s rise since Donald Trump’s election in 2016.
Pence spoke to an audience of about 200 that was dotted with red hats. Many wore masks sporting the stars and stripes or emblazoned with MAGA 2020.
Michigan is seen as a battleground state in the coming presidential election after Trump turned the state red — by just 13,000 votes — nearly four years ago.
Pence lauded Michigan voters for answering the call in 2016.
“A movement was born,” Pence said. “A movement of everyday Americans from every walk of life. Here in Michigan, you believed we could be strong again, you believed we could be prosperous again.
“Michigan said ‘yes’ to Donald Trump in 2016, and I know Michigan is going to ‘yes’ to four more years of President Donald Trump in 2020.”
Pence referenced a poll that showed Trump ahead of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan.
Pence did not specify what outlet produced the poll. FoxNews.com posted a poll two hours before Pence spoke that poll showed Biden leading Trump by 2.6 points in Michigan.
A CNBC poll released Thursday shows Biden ahead by 6 points in the Great Lake state.
Later in his speech Pence said he did not put much stock in polls, referring to those in 2016.
“There were only two different polls — the ones that showed us losing by a lot and the ones that showed us losing by a little,” Pence said. “But I never doubted.”
Congressman Jack Bergman, who represents Michigan’s 1st District, said it was a “distinct honor” to welcome Pence to Traverse City.
He led the crowd in a chant of “Four more years!” and said supporters need to “fight hand in hand” with Trump to “keep America great” while “rejecting radical leftist” agendas.
The road to the White House, Bergman said, comes through northern Michigan.
“Better days are on the horizon,” he said. “In a fight for the very soul of our nation, the outcome of the November election will forever shape our country.”
United States Senate candidate John James also spoke at the event, receiving plenty of cheers and whistles. He called Traverse City “a symbol of the values to protect and of the American dream.”
There was not much of an opposition voice present at the event — just two protestors who were asked by security to leave the area — but those who didn’t attend decried the dangers of another four years of the current administration.
Sylvia McCullough, co-chairwoman of Indivisible Traverse City, said if Trump wins in November, “we will lose our democracy entirely.”
“We’re going to see more of the same. Trump advocates violence. He’s done it over and over again. He enjoys it when he sees it,” McCullough said. “Most people are sick and tired of — and appalled by — what we see coming out of the White House every single day.”
McCullough said a Biden presidency would lead America out of a “land of hatred perpetuated by people like Pence and Trump.”
Her hope is to persuade Republicans “turned off by what they see coming out of Trump and Pence” to vote Democrat on Nov. 3 but will have an uphill battle trying to convince those in attendance Friday to abandon Trump.
Tina and Jerry Johnston — sporting their TRUMP 45 hoodies covered in red, white and blue, left the hangar with a spring in their step as the headed to their car. The couple from Grawn said northern Michigan’s conservative base needed a shot in the arm.
Pence provided that.
“We need energy up here and for people to come alive,” Jerry said. “They can’t be scared and cooped up anymore. They’ve got to be energetic about life.”
Jim Schaub, a resident of Suttons Bay, said he is enthusiastic about the lead up to the November election.
Visits from Pence and others are an important piece to a Trump victory, he said.
“It’s important that we’re not forgotten. We’re just a small community,” Schaub said. “He showed us that we’re not forgotten.”
Pence also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, calling America the “land of miracles” while assuring the crowd America will develop a vaccine before the end of the year.
The vice president called for opening America, including its schools — a sentiment that fell on the same day the first COVID-19 positive case of a student was confirmed at Kingsley Area Schools.
Although most attending wore masks, others did not.
Social distancing also did not seem like a priority for those waiting hours in line or sitting in the 200 seats that were not spaced 6 feet apart.
McCullough was disappointed — although not surprised — that not all proper precautions were taken at the event.
“I hope it doesn’t turn out to be a COVID super-spreader,” McCullough said. “We don’t appreciate that up here.”
Congressman John Moolenaar, Republican representative of Michigan’s 4th District, said Pence gave a “moving and passionate speech.”
“He knows and understands Michigan well,” Moolenaar said. “The people who get that validation of supporting Donald Trump is vital for his reelection.”
Pence wrapped his nearly 40-minute rallying cry encouraged by his reception.
“I leave here a little more damp, but a lot more confident,” he said.
Record-Eagle Reporter Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this story.
