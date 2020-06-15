TRAVERSE CITY — The pedestrian experiment on Front Street starts Thursday.
The transition of several blocks of Front Street from cars to feet will be three-fold and three-phased, according to a Downtown Development Authority statement outlining the plan.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted changes to allow eateries to expand outdoor seating and for more social distancing in the stroll between Park and Union streets.
On June 17, State Street becomes a two-way street. On June 22, Front Street closes between Park and Union streets. Businesses will have three days to configure their space, and the walking street officially opens June 26, the release states.
