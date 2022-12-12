TRAVERSE CITY — A Grawn pedestrian was struck and killed while he was trying to cross the road Sunday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, an Interlochen man, 37, was driving west on U.S. 31 South in Blair Township when he hit the Grawn man, Capt. Chris Clark said.
The 86-year-old pedestrian had been walking on the opposite side of the road from his house, Clark said.
After he struck the pedestrian, deputies said, the driver called 911 to report the crash.
The Grawn man was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders from the sheriff's office and the Blair Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services crew arrived, Clark said.
The sheriff's office said no names were being released at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.
According to Clark, no arrests had been made as of Monday morning. The Interlochen driver was not injured in the collision.
