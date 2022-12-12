TRAVERSE CITY — A Grawn pedestrian was struck and killed while trying to cross the road, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday night at approximately 8 p.m. an Interlochen man, 37, was driving west on U.S.-31 South in Blair Township when he hit a Grawn man, 86, who was walking on the opposite side of the road near his home, Capt. Chris Clark said.
After he struck the pedestrian, deputies said the driver called 9-1-1 to report the crash.
The Grawn man was pronounced dead on the scene when first responders from the sheriff's office and Blair Township Fire and EMS arrived, Clark said.
The sheriff's office said they would not be releasing names at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.
According to Clark, no arrests have been made as of Monday morning and the Interlochen man was not injured in the collision.
The crash is still under investigation.
