TRAVERSE CITY — A man died after stepping into traffic just outside Traverse City’s downtown light parade.
Mark Anthony Smith, 42, was walking along East Front Street near Barlow Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday when he either stumbled or stepped onto the blacktop to cross, said Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien.
He said investigators aren’t sure which.
The quick move gave the driver of a 2019 Chevy Silverado, Royce Thomas, little chance to stop, O’Brien said. Thomas struck the Cadillac man.
Thomas and wife Terry Thomas, his passenger, told police they hadn’t seen Smith leave the curb.
Smith was pronounced dead later that evening at Munson Medical Center.
O’Brien said police believe he’d been drinking.
Thomas was cleared of any wrongdoing at the scene, O’Brien added, and was not cited. He said the man wasn’t speeding and a Breathalyzer at the scene showed no alcohol in his system.
The incident forced a temporary lane closure and re-routed traffic, according to a Grand Traverse 911 release.
An autopsy is pending.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.