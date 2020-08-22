TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City woman who was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 31 is in fair condition at Munson Medical Center.
Samantha Kucera, 47, was on the highway just north of Franke Road at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when she stepped out into traffic, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless.
There is not a pedestrian walkway there, he said.
Kucera is the second pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the past week.
Nadia Zeigler, 19, died at Munson Medical Center on Sunday after being hit by a pickup truck while jogging in East Bay Township, as previously reported.
In a third incident that took place shortly before 7 a.m. Friday near Chum’s Corner, a man was riding a bicycle when the wheel broke or malfunctioned and he fell off, Fewless said.
Several passersby called 911 when they saw the man, who was sitting on the curb, Fewless said. The man had some road rash, which may have prompted people to think he had been struck by vehicle, Fewless said.
Kucera was struck by a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by a 27-year-old Fife Lake man, Fewless said. The man slammed on his brakes, but was unable to come to a stop in time. He was found to not be at fault, Fewless said.
Zeigler was struck shortly before 4 p.m. as she jogged along River Road near River Bend Road. She was unresponsive and was taken to Munson, where she died.
She was hit by a Dodge Ram driven by a 42-year-old man who was with his family. The man’s name has not been released.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said investigators are doing follow-up interviews and waiting for an accident reconstruction report, as well as blood analysis on the driver, which is done whenever there is a fatal crash.
The MSP also does not yet have a report from an autopsy that was done Monday on Zeigler, Carroll said.
“One thing we do not like to do is rush these investigations,” Carroll said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.