TRAVERSE CITY — A pedestrian who was crossing East Front Street near the intersection of Barlow was hit by a vehicle Saturday, according to Grand Traverse 9-1-1.
The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m.
Traffic in the area was heavy, with families and children downtown for the annual Traverse City Light Parade, Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting ceremony.
The condition of the pedestrian was not available. The accident forced a temporary lane closure, traffic was re-routed, and dispatch advised drivers to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.
