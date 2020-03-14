TRAVERSE CITY — A 37-year-old man was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after walking in front of a BATA bus, sheriff’s deputies said.
The incident took place at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on South Airport Road near the intersection of Garfield Avenue, according to Capt. Christopher Clark with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus was heading east on South Airport when the man walked into the path of the bus, Clark said. Video footage from the bus shows that the man’s actions may have been intentional, he said.
A preliminary breath test done on the man was negative, he said.
It is not known how many passengers were on the bus and there were no injuries reported from passengers or the bus driver, he said.
The incident remains under investigation and no tickets or charges have been issued, Clark said.
