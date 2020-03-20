TRAVERSE CITY — A pedestrian is dead after a Kingsley man hit someone while driving in Traverse City and didn't notice for two blocks.
The 55-year-old driver was pulling out of Taco Bell on East Front Street at 9:59 a.m. Friday, according to a Traverse City Police release.
He drove for two blocks before another driver alerted him to pull into Burger King. The victim was pinned underneath the Kingsley man's truck.
Police investigated and found the man was unaware he had hit someone, according to the release.
The victim hasn't been positively identified as of 12:30 p.m. and family hasn't been notified, according to the release. Police are still investigating.
