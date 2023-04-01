TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions kitchens are getting a deep clean, equipment is being purchased and most of the staff from the current food service provider has been hired on by Forefront Healthcare, which is taking over April 13.
Activities at the county-owned facility also are ramping up, with a daily schedule given to Grand Traverse Health and Human Services Board members at their regular meeting Thursday, as well as a report from recreational therapist Linda Burton.
Forefront was hired in February, replacing Unidine, a national company that had provided food service at the nursing facility for less than a year.
Pavilions was given a total of 20 citations in 2022 by state inspectors who visited the facility in July and August, with many of the problems related to food service, including rotting food and food past its expiration date, a 4-foot-high stack of dirty pots and pans, a fruit-fly infestation, understaffing and kitchen employees who were not familiar with food safety standards.
Forefront has hired all but a couple — about 17 — of Unidine’s staff members and will hire about 25, said Holly Kazim, director of clinical services. A registered dietician is on board, and the company is still looking for an executive chef, but has an interim in place.
The company is in the building daily and has good communication with all the departments, Kazim said.
“Everybody is very happy with where we are currently,” Kazim said.
On Thursday, the DHHS board approved the purchase of two refrigerators. Board member Gordie LaPointe said he visited a couple of facilities where Forefront has contracts to provide food service and was impressed.
Everyone he spoke with had positive things to say about the company, LaPointe said, adding, “I’m optimistic.”
Nursing homes that take Medicare and Medicaid are inspected every year by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, in accordance with the Michigan Public Health Code.
A plan of correction is in place for their facility and continues to be monitored, said Rose Coleman, executive director of Pavilions.
During the inspection, which was conducted over three days, clients were interviewed. Many of them said there was a lack of activities and outings, according to inspection documents.
“During the beginning of COVID, CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) required that we shut everything down — no groups, no dining, no nothing,” Coleman said. “That went on for over a year.”
Some COVID restrictions were loosened up about seven months ago, in accordance with state and federal guidelines, and that has allowed for more client activities, Coleman said. Distancing and masking are still in place, though more changes are coming May 11, she said.
Burton, the recreational therapist, said some activities requested by clients include crafts, luncheons and outings. Clients were taken on a color tour in the fall and a Christmas light tour in December and a shopping trip to a dollar store is planned for April.
There also are games, movies, cooking and musical groups that visit, although some musicians would not come because they had to wear masks, Burton said.
In addition to Burton and another recreational therapist, Kari Belanger, there are four activity aides now in place, though they get pulled to other units if needed.
Pre-COVID, there were eight activity aides; during the pandemic there were just the two therapists, Coleman said.
Board member Mary Marois said she’s glad the outings are returning.
“They’re getting toward the end of their life, we all know that, so whatever we can do to enhance that by keeping them busy ...” Marois said.
Board packets are posted online for Thursday’s meeting and for the Feb. 23 meeting, something that was not previously done. Packets contained detailed minutes from resident council meetings that took place in Pavilions’ four units, where residents can voice their concerns and ideas.
These minutes are being provided after board members last month asked if council meetings are taking place and, if so, asked that minutes be made available in the board packet.
Resident meetings also were stopped at the beginning of the pandemic. Coleman said resident family meetings are not being held at this time. When questioned by board members, she said the meetings are not discouraged, but that Pavilions staff is not in charge of organizing the groups.
