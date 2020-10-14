TRAVERSE CITY — A county-owned nursing home’s pension bond request needs a do-over, after questioning revealed millions likely may have been saved if the debt had been bonded years earlier.
Kory Hansen, chief executive officer of Grand Traverse Pavilions, requested the approval of Grand Traverse County Commissioners to issue up to $6.3 million in pension obligation bonds. The bonds would address one division —non-unionized workers — of the facility’s unfunded pension liability.
The Pavilions employs about 400 people, their website shows, and receives a majority of its funding from Medicaid reimbursements.
Commissioners learned last week a current Medicaid policy — rumored to be facing cancellation — also reimburses a facility’s bond payments by as much as 55 percent when those payments are made to clear pension debt.
“That’s an opportunity we don’t want to miss,” said Warren Creamer, of Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. “If we don’t take action today we will be dismissing that opportunity or adding a significant unlikelihood to it.”
“I never like to make a decision with a gun to my head,” said Commissioner Gordie La Pointe, who serves as the liaison to the local Department of Health and Human Services board, which oversees the Pavilions.
Hanson said it was unknown if or when the bond payment reimbursement policy would be canceled or changed, and urged commissioners to approve the request now, so bonds could be issued before the end of the year.
Research by experts with Baird, Plante Moran and MFCI LLC was included in the board packet and, Hansen said, showed significant cost savings and predictable payments even without the added Medicaid reimbursements.
“That would be icing on the cake,” he said, of the potential reimbursement.
But questions from Commissioner Ron Clous revealed that if Pavilions leadership had taken advantage of Medicaid’s bond payment reimbursement policy in 2015, the full amount of the payments could have been covered.
“I was on the commission in 2015 and we were struggling with whether to bond or not to bond, and the Pavilions were sitting there watching us struggle, are watching us today, and they had an opportunity to bond back then, to get maybe 70 percent of that payment taken care of by Medicaid?” Clous asked.
“Then it would have been 100 percent,” Creamer said.
“Wow, that even makes it worse than the comment I was going to make,” Clous said.
Hansen later disputed that reimbursement rate, saying it was not an accurate statement.
Commissioner Brad Jewett raised the issue of Pavilions’ cash reserves earlier in the meeting, which Hansen said were currently between $8 and $9 million.
“So how come we’re not looking at a portion of that, to fund some of this, instead of bonding so high?” Jewett asked.
“In our industry, having a fairly sizable fund balance is smart, especially with this COVID thing,” Hansen said, referencing the increase in costs incurred by the facility in response to the virus. “Being reliant on Medicaid dollars, never knowing from year to year what might be cut, that’s why it would be more risky to use fund balance.”
Hansen said he was not opposed to kicking in some money from the facility’s fund balance, say $1 million or less, but did not think it was smart to take the full $6 million out of the cash reserve for the pension debt.
Clous and Jewett also work in the local senior services industry; Clous owns North Star Adult Foster Care and Jewett co-owns the Culver Meadows facilities.
Commissioner Addison “Sonny” Wheelock expressed surprise that the Pavilions was still on a defined benefit plan for employees, when officials closed those plans for all county employees, except those who work in the circuit court, in 2001.
“I wish we had made some decisions much earlier to get rid of these defined benefit programs,” Wheelock said.
In a defined benefit plan the employing municipality shoulders the risk, while in a defined contribution plan, the employee does.
Wheelock supported pension bonding for the Pavilions when it was discussed in 2013, but expressed concern that just because bonds funded the defined benefit plan for non-union employees, that did not mean the unionized employees would agree to transition to a defined contribution plan, even if that was the wishes of Pavilions leadership.
Hanson said he thought those union negotiations, slated for more than a year from now, would be successful.
Commissioners also expressed concern over what they said was a 48-hour preview of the bonding plan by the DHHS board and the fact that one member of the board was absent, leaving only two members to vote to approve the bond request.
“I don’t like the sense that this is sort of an emergency, act today or all is lost,” Commissioner Betsy Coffia said. “I’m also a little concerned. I’m sure the Pavilions board is doing their due diligence — and with 48 hours notice with a dense, complicated and large document to process, I would like to know that the full board has taken a look at it.”
Jewett agreed.
“It feels like a knife is being held to our throats and we need to make a decision today,” he said. “I’d like to see reducing this bond by some of the cash reserve. I understand the importance of having a cash reserve but there’s a significant amount of money in there too that could reduce this bond. I think that would be a better financial option.”
Commissioners took no action on the bond request; Chairman Rob Hentschel asked if anyone planned to make a motion and there were no takers.
Hansen said Friday he and the team that put the bond proposal together would take the information received back to the DHHS board and answer any questions board members had.
