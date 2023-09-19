TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Pavilions will cut 15 full-time equivalent employees in an attempt to make expenses at the skilled nursing facility meet revenue.
Those being laid off are in non-nursing positions, such as administration and IT, maintenance and human resources departments, said Cecil McNally, chair of the Grand Traverse Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Pavilions operations.
The employees have already been laid off or are aware staffing changes are occurring, McNally said.
“It’s unfortunate,” McNally said. “We spent a lot of time looking at and analyzing all the data trying to make the best decision. Reducing staff is always painful, for both the employees and the administration. We wanted to bring our focus on the best possible patient care that we can.”
The layoff is part of a plan by consultant Rob Long of Plante Moran to make the facility solvent and to pay back more than $4 million owed to the county, which has been paying the county-owned facility’s bills since the end of March.
The DHHS board voted in August to increase room rates, some by up to 52 percent. Increases will go into effect in November and January.
“It gets us to a positive cash flow next year and a positive bottom line,” McNally said.
As of Monday, the Pavilions has a negative cash balance of $4.5 million, said county Treasurer Heidi Scheppe.
Both county and DHHS board members have said they were not aware of the financial problems at the Pavilions — or that the facility was borrowing from the county. Pavilions CEO Rose Coleman has repeatedly said that a $10 million federal reimbursement payment for Medicaid and for an Employee Retention Credit would likely come in September.
At the DHHS meeting last month, Long said the ERC payment may be denied and the bulk of the Medicaid payment may not come until near the end of 2024.
The solvency plan will be presented to the Grand Traverse County board Wednesday. County Administrator Nate Alger said he has seen the plan but not the final version as he expected the DHHS board to make changes at its board meeting on Monday.
“What we need to do is let the Pavilions present their plan and let our board interact with them and let the ad hoc committee go from there,” Alger said.
At its Sept. 6 meeting, the county board appointed an ad hoc committee to explore options for the future of the Pavilions. The committee, made up of GTC Commission Chair Rob Hentschel and commissioners T.J. Andrews and Darryl V. Nelson, has not yet met.
Andrews was also appointed to the DHHS board as county liaison, replacing Commissioner Penny Morris, who suggested the change.
Nursing homes across the state and the nation saw lower census numbers during the COVID pandemic. There are also staffing issues as caregivers left the field in droves. It was expected that after COVID, nursing home numbers would go back to pre-pandemic levels. That hasn’t happened and many long-term care facilities have closed their doors for good.
“Some of these cuts should have been made a while ago, but we were just waiting for that census to come up,” McNally said.
The Pavilions’ 2023-’24 budget is based on a census of 145 skilled care patients and 57 clients who live in independent or assisted living cottages. Patient census is made up of both long-term patients and those who are in rehabilitation after a hospital stay and may only be at the Pavilions for a few weeks.
The facility has a capacity of 230 patients, and while the number has been hovering from 141 to 144 the last couple of weeks, it has been in the mid-130s most of this year.
McNally said the trend is toward more rehab patients as insurance companies put more focus on keeping people at home as long as possible.
“The short-term stays are going up faster than the long-term stays,” McNally said.
