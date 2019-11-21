Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.