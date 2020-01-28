TRAVERSE CITY — Longtime local attorney Paul Jarboe has been tasked with handing out court-appointed attorney assignments and monitoring legal fees.
The Grand Traverse County commissioners unanimously selected Jarboe earlier this month.
In December a request for proposals was circulated for an Indigent Defense Managed Assigned Counsel Administrator, five attorneys submitted bids and Jarboe was the choice for the contract, said Deputy Finance Director Chris Forsyth.
“What Paul brought during the interview process was his knowledge of the MIDC standards and the compliance plans for both counties,” Forsyth said. “That, together with his experience being a criminal defense attorney.”
MIDC — the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission — was mandated by the legislature in 2013 in response to criticism to how the state handled, and funded, legal representation of indigent defendants.
The group developed minimum standards of representation, every court in the state was required to submit a plan for compliance and substantial grant funds were made available to make that happen.
Four of the eight standards have already been approved by the Bureau of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The last four are in the process of being submitted. They are:
1) Minimum standard for education and training for court-appointed attorneys; 2) Client interview within three days of assignment; 3) access to experts and investigators; 4) attorney present at arraignment and probation violation hearing; 5) court assignments be made independent of the judiciary; 6) caseload limits; 7) complexity of case considered when assigning an attorney; 8) reasonable compensation.
Grand Traverse County received $680,000 in a matching grant, part of which is being used to fund Jarboe’s $68,000 contract which covers misdemeanor and felony assignments.
“It was clear there was going to be a change for all the counties in terms of how indigent clients who were qualified for court-appointed council,” Jarboe said. “I was interested in it be I wanted to be part of the solution, part of the fix. I thought I had the experience to know what works and what the county should avoid.”
Opening a public defender’s office is first on Jarboe’s list of what to avoid.
“Going this route, with a coordinator, is better for the community because you still have the benefit of relying on private attorneys who have, in my view, a better rounded legal experience and are not simply employees of the county.”
Forsyth said when the MIDC released its standards, the county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee considered a public defender’s office but ultimately rejected the idea because of cost.
“And, overall, we have very good, well-qualified criminal defense attorneys in Grand Traverse County,” Forsyth said. “We may lose that quality if we went to a public defender.”
State matching grants are available for 2020, but there is no guarantee of outside funding beyond this year, Forsyth said.
Traditionally, judges in district and circuit courts have handled court-appointed attorney assignments. By contracting with Jarboe, the county fulfills several standards including standard 5 — separating assignments from the judiciary.
In February, Antrim County decision-makers are scheduled to finalize a contract with Jarboe to handle assignments for their MIDC clients.
An agreement with Leelanau County is something Jarboe said he’s open to discussing, since Antrim, Grand Traverse and Leelanau together make up a court funding unit.
“Will clients notice a difference? We’ll have to wait and see,” Jarboe said. “We will continue to provide quality dedicated attorneys to assist those in our community in need and qualified for indigent defense. I’m always a believer that local government does the best job at determining local issues and solving local problems.”
