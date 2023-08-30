TRAVERSE CITY — A car crash on U.S. 31 South Monday evening left one woman dead and another in the hospital, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies were called to the scene at 7:15 p.m., Capt. Brandon Brinks said.
They found a Chevy Equinox driven by a 79-year-old Traverse City woman had been crossing U.S. 31 South near State Road, just west of West Silverlake Road when it was T-boned by an eastbound Ram pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old Grand Rapids man.
The passenger in the Equinox, a 76-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Munson Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, Brinks said.
The pickup truck driver, who sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, was not transported to the hospital, Brinks said.
Based on initial investigations conducted by the sheriff’s office, they believe the Equinox driver was at fault. Both vehicles had “disabling damage,” Brinks said.
Police do not believe high speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the 76-year-old woman who died until her next of kin can be notified.
Blair Township Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
