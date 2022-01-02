TRAVERSE CITY — Four defendants in a nationwide lawsuit against opiate prescription painkiller makers, distributors and retailers want to settle, and Traverse City and Grand Traverse County are willing to accept.
They’re two of thousands of municipalities and state governments suing dozens of companies, accusing them of creating a public nuisance and violating the Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization Act. Specifically, they’re accused of misrepresenting the dangers of long-term use of powerful painkillers like OxyContin, then failing to monitor suspicious consumption levels.
Timothy Smith, a Traverse City-based lawyer representing local governments in northern Michigan — including Traverse City and Grand Traverse County — said both distributors and retailers had a duty to warn law enforcement officials of suspicious consumption levels.
“If they’re in a geographical area of 1,000 and they’ve got 100,000 pills going out the door, they’ve got to call, they’ve got to contact the feds,” he said, referring to the Drug Enforcement Agency.
The opioid overdose epidemic has killed hundreds of thousands in the U.S. in recent years, and hasn’t stopped, Smith said. Recent data shows overdose deaths increased in 2021 over the year prior.
That led to huge costs to local governments, for everything from naloxone auto-injectors for first responders to revive overdose victims, to one county that ran through its medical examiner budget for an entire year after a few months of overdose deaths, Smith said.
It also led to ripple effects in public health, like hepatitis and HIV outbreaks among heroin users injecting with dirty needles, Smith said. Many initially became hooked on prescription painkillers and made the switch after their doctors took them off the pills.
He credited Grand Traverse County for taking the lead in getting involved with the lawsuit early on — Traverse City followed suit in 2018, as previously reported.
Now, defendants Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amerisource Bergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. want out, and are set to pay billions to get out.
Messages to Mark Cheffo, liaison counsel for manufacturer defendants, and Enu Mainigi, liaison counsel for distributor defendants, weren’t returned by Friday.
Smith said Michigan could get $776 million to be split between the state and local governments. Those that agreed to participate will get an extra 12-percent boost.
The agreement to distribute settlement payouts reflects past frustrations over how states distributed money — or didn’t — from tobacco company lawsuits in the 1990s.
Grand Traverse County would get just short of $3 million, and Traverse City, roughly $215,000, Smith said. That money would be earmarked for “abatement,” although the term is defined broadly enough that numerous uses would be allowed, from addiction treatment programs to law enforcement to drug courts and so forth.
First, attorneys like Smith have to assemble a critical mass of plaintiffs who agree to the settlement terms, he said. The lawyers have until Jan. 26 to assemble the numbers they need.
The nationwide payout is large enough that the four companies would have 18 years to pay, Smith said. There’s likely more to come, with some retailers losing in a jury trial and settlement agreements in the works for major manufacturers.
Rob Hentschel, who chairs the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, cast the only “no” vote against the county participating in the settlement with the four companies because he thought inflation should be accounted for over such a long stretch.
“We’re talking hundreds of municipalities, so my voice is quite small in the overall scheme,” he said. “But what I was saying is there needs to be an escalator to cover inflation so that they’re not getting a sweetheart deal by paying over a long period of time.”
Otherwise, he backed the idea of Grand Traverse County getting a slice of the litigation settlement money. He recalled a time in 2018 when paramedics revived two people who had overdosed in the parking lot of Roy’s, the general store his family runs at Three Mile and Hammond roads.
“As much as I hate to increase us being a litigious society and suing over every little thing, I went along with this because of the personal experience of seeing people suffering and getting hooked on stuff that they shouldn’t have probably been prescribed,” he said.
There are plenty of possibilities for using the money once it arrives, Hentschel said, including law enforcement and the county’s drug court.
Traverse City commissioners unanimously agreed to participate in the settlement, and Mayor Richard Lewis said he’d like to see the money used for specialized training for law enforcement and paramedics. It could also pay for more proactive measures aimed at tackling addiction itself, like hiring a social worker.
“This could be years down the road we’ll still need this,” he said. “It’s out there, it’s not going away really quick but we need to be more proactive and trying to help stop it when we see things go sideways.”
