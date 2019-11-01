TRAVERSE CITY — Voters could extend a soon-to-expire trust fund dedicated to improving Traverse City parks.
Along with choosing a mayor and four city commissioners, Traverse City voters on Nov. 5 will decide whether to renew the Brown Bridge Parks Improvement Trust Fund for five more years, ballot language shows.
The fund takes oil royalties from city-owned land and sets it aside for park capital improvements, or to buy more park land, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.
“What we anticipate over the next five years, though we can’t guarantee, but the projections are if the measure was approved, there would be about $900,000 that the city would have available for parkland acquisition or capital improvement,” he said.
No project could net more than $250,000 from the renewed trust fund, Marentette said. That change was meant to address controversy that erupted after previous city commissioners put up $1.5 million for Hickory Hills’ overhaul.
A match requirement currently in place would be dropped as well, Marentette said. That requirement served as a barrier to making fixes in smaller parks.
There’s also a list of seven priority projects ranging from $10,000 for new basketball hoops and court at Arbutus Court, to $112,000 for new playground equipment and paths at Indian Woods Park. Estimates for the work totals $388,000.
City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Derek Melville said his staff and the city Parks and Recreation Commission came up with that list. They looked at projects set for future years in the city’s capital improvements program plan, especially those that have been pushed back over the years.
Spending the remaining $500,000 or so wouldn’t be a problem, Melville said.
There are plenty of other park projects that could be funded, and the trust fund could be used to leverage grant money.
“I think it would be an exciting and easy couple of years to get those dollars spent,” he said.
The city has a $12-million fund of oil and gas royalties, and in 2014 voters agreed to set aside any money beyond that cutoff until November 2019 for park improvements or acquisition, as previously reported.
Initial estimates for how much that would net proved too high as oil prices went on a roller coaster ride from $78 a barrel to $29, back up to $61.71 as of Thursday.
The fund took in around $2,012,000 over its lifetime, with another month’s worth of royalties on its way, city Treasurer Bill Twietmeyer said.
