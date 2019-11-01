Ballot language

"Shall the Charter of the City of Traverse City, Section 129, which currently provides that the principal of the Brown Bridge Trust Fund may only be used upon approval of the voters, be amended to allow the City Commission for a period of five years to place that part of the Brown Bridge Trust Fund principal that exceeds twelve million dollars ($12,000,000) in a separate trust fund to be used for City park capital improvements and/or acquisition of property to be designated and used as City parkland?"