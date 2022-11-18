TRAVERSE CITY — Managing downtown Traverse City’s parking could mean convincing people to park a little farther away, or find other means of getting there.
That’s the overall goal of a transportation demand management study the city Downtown Development Authority is updating, DDA Transportation Mobility Director Nicole VanNess told city commissioners Monday.
The rewrite comes both as the original study turns 5, and after the pandemic caused big shifts in parking use.
“It’s not just about the downtown districts, but about the city of Traverse City as a whole that we really needed to look at different opportunities,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said.
Empty spots at Old Town Parking Garage make that shift in parking behavior obvious — VanNess recently told DDA board members it’s averaging 21 percent occupancy since the pandemic prompted nearby employers to shift to work-from-home.
Dropping monthly permits for Old Town Garage to $30 per month is one example of what the study identified as a quick win, both to expand employee parking options and meet their needs as the city looks to redevelop some surface parking.
Other short-term recommendations included a digital validation program where stores and businesses can validate customer parking for both multi-space meters and parking garages, VanNess said. She told Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell that while the DDA would handle the administrative end, the businesses would reimburse the actual parking cost. They would have the option to cover all of a customer’s parking or just part.
“Just as long as it’s zeroing out on the city’s balance sheets I like that, especially since then it’s up to that business for employee retention or attracting new customers, whether they want to, say, invest in a new bike rack out front or invest in parking validation for how they can actually get people there,” Treadwell said.
He referenced another goal the DDA started and wants to continue: building more infrastructure to accommodate cyclists and people waiting to catch a bus, VanNess said. The DDA made a few of its own bike rack shelters and partnered with Bay Area Transportation Authority to install bus shelters.
The idea is to get more people coming to downtown by alternate means, VanNess said. Even a small percentage — say, 2 to 4 percent — can have meaningful impacts on parking availability. Plus, it cuts down on congestion and emissions from cars that typically have one occupant.
Another partnership with BATA, its free Bayline route, will continue, and the transportation authority is considering adding a similar north-south route, VanNess said. But the DDA’s Destination Downtown program that gives downtown employees free bus passes hasn’t taken off as hoped.
“Right now utilization of that program is low, but we continue to support it and we will continue to support it because we think overall it is a big piece of the puzzle in the downtown,” she said.
VanNess figured there are a few reasons, including other commitments. A working parent might get a call during the day to pick up their kid from school, for example. And those who ride the bus to work have no way of knowing if they just missed a bus or it’s still on its way to their stop — plans to add real-time tracking to BATA buses should solve the latter issue.
Other near-term recommendations include creating loading zones to serve businesses in morning hours, then serve as metered parking later in the day, VanNess said. Continuing to update the parking system’s active demand management strategies is another, as is changing parking pass rates seasonally — higher in the summer, lower in the winter.
In the next three to five years, the city could consider changing zoning rules that mandate a certain amount of parking for developments, VanNess said. Those rules could allow bus passes, bike accommodations and “micromobility” — think electric bikes and scooters — to satisfy parking minimums.
Those same e-bikes and -scooters could help people get to their destination downtown from more parking spots, as could BATA buses from park-and-ride spots, VanNess said.
Another recommendation in the next few years is to revisit the city’s residential parking permit program, VanNess said. That could include permits for business employees or hourly parking rates from which residential permit-holders would be exempt. These would be targeted at neighborhoods where managing nonresident parking emerges as a priority.
Future ideas to study include valet services for an entire district, VanNess said. Another would examine possibilities for mobility hubs that could combine bicycle parking, bike-share stations, pickup and drop-off spots for ride share services.
Commissioners had a few suggestions — Tim Werner asked to consider what could be done to make walking during winter more acceptable, and Mark Wilson asked to consider allowing overnight parking. That last suggestion is especially pressing in neighborhoods where new sidewalks made parking in driveways difficult for some residents, Wilson said.
The DDA should have its final draft of the updated transportation demand management study by mid-January, VanNess said.
