TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to repair the crumbling West End Beach parking lot seem to have washed out amid strong skepticism from some city commissioners.
High water undercut the parking lot starting in 2018 or so, and the crumbling asphalt at the beach just northwest of where Division Street meets Grandview Parkway poses a number of issues, city Planner Shawn Winter said. For one, it's letting stormwater drain directly into West Grand Traverse Bay instead of sending it through a filtration system.
For another, the undercut pavement is still crumbling and poses a liability risk to the city, one that would likely not go the city's way in court, Winter said. So the city Department of Public Services proposed contracting to place smaller stone inside cobble already dropped in as a measure to slow the erosion, covering it with eight inches of sand, planting dune grass and installing irrigation to make sure it takes root.
All told, it would cost at least $95,040, with a second option costing even more, Winter said. He showed city commissioners at their study session Monday some examples of the same kind of shoreline work nearby. Slopes near a sidewalk connecting to Slabtown Beach look more like natural dune grass-covered earth than anything artificial.
Frank Dituri, Department of Public Services director, said the design would also better fend off future issues should Lake Michigan water levels rise again.
The repair also wouldn't foreclose on a more involved planning process, including one that could better incorporate the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail that passes through the parking lot, Winter said.
But various concerns, from access to finding a better fix to having parking on the waterfront in the first place prompted pushback from commissioners Ashlea Walter and Tim Werner.
Werner said he took issue with the presentation, calling it one-sided and asking for a counterproposal. He also argued for a more nature-based solution, one that wouldn't include plastics like geotextile that could shed microplastics into the bay.
Commissioner Mark Wilson said the stormwater issue is an ongoing one that needs fixing, and Commissioner Mi Stanley pointed out the proposed repair would do that.
The stormwater concern could be addressed with coconut fiber logs that would filter the runoff, and he told Mayor Richard Lewis that the liability concerns are nothing new.
Getting parking away from the riverfront was a major concern during the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan creation process, of which Werner was a part, he said. He told city Manager Marty Colburn that he should have been aware of those concerns.
Colburn replied that he recalled past comments about the parking lot focusing more on rerouting parking traffic to make it safer for TART Trail users.
"If that's the desire of ... the majority of the commission to totally do a redesign, I think we have a great opportunity to tie it to the discussion of the trail we're talking about, but that will delay the process over a period of years," he said. "That's fine, we certainly can do it."
Lewis said he could offer his own counterarguments to Werners' assertions that the project doesn't meet city commissioners' goals. But he agreed that spending many thousands of dollars on a repair makes the parking lot more permanent after Winter reiterated that a repair doesn't mean the city couldn't plan something better for the future.
Walter said she agreed that she doesn't want parking there, while Werner likened free parking to free ice cream: if you offer it, people will take it. If it goes away, beach users can park across Grandview Parkway and use the crosswalk, Werner said.
Or, the city could focus on accessible spots, offering three in the lot instead of one, Werner said.
Winter argued that repairing the lot provides continued equitable access to the waterfront. He later added that parking spot doesn't provide direct access to the beach, nor is the beach outfitted with universal access features like others on the bay.
"That's something that could be addressed separate of what's being proposed here," he said.
Parking at West End Beach makes it easier for people with mobility issues who either don't have an accessible parking placard, or those with young children who don't want to cross the highway, Winter said.
Lewis told Winter and other city staff that he didn't see enough votes to pass the repair project. He agreed that something needed to be done, though.
"Mother Nature may have done the damage but we've got to do the repairs, whatever the repair is," he said.
"Or let Mother Nature go back to normal and not continue to fight it with repairs," Walter responded.
