TRAVERSE CITY — Residents on Traverse City streets with parking restrictions soon could have some relief from parking tickets.
City commissioners on Monday agreed to ask their attorney to draft language to create a residential parking permit program. Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said the permits would allow city residents who sign up to safely ignore parking time limits in their neighborhood — Traverse City Parking Services, a separate branch of the DDA, manages parking in the city.
That includes a rather specific example from Commissioner Richard Lewis: the “no parking on school days” signs in front of his East Front Street house, Derenzy responded.
Each participant would get a free virtual permit, but only if they live in a participating block and have a car registered to an address there, documents show. Each household could get an unlimited number of permits, but they’re not for RVs or boat trailers, or for disregarding parking meters.
A subcommittee tasked with making recommendations for the program will consider adding overnight parking in the coming months, Derenzy said.
Feedback so far has been positive, including from planning commissioners on Aug. 6, Derenzy said.
“We know it’s not a perfect program, but we know we have to do something to be able to evaluate it and make changes if necessary,” she said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he opposed the entire concept because there’s no such thing as free parking. It’s space on public infrastructure, he said.
“We’re looking to assign it to certain taxpayers and not to other taxpayers, and that just bothers me,” he said.
Commissioner Amy Shamroe agreed. She ultimately supported moving forward but said the program shouldn’t be construed as giving residents a claim to the street in front of their home.
Residents already can petition the city for time restrictions in their neighborhood, Derenzy said. More than 50 percent would have to agree — it’s up to them whether the limit would be two or three hours, she added in response to a question from Commissioner Brian McGillivary.
Renee Dean told commissioners she was surprised to see parking meters sprout in front of her Railroad Street home, as she didn’t know who decided to put them there and they would keep her street from signing up for the permit program.
Derenzy said the city’s Traffic Safety Committee makes those choices, and the meters Dean referenced were installed under a temporary order.
An ordinance to create residential parking permits could be ready for commissioners’ meeting Sept. 16, and adopted in the coming months, Derenzy said.
