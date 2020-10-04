TRAVERSE CITY — New parking rate maximums — and the end of a residential parking minimum — could be the first of a series of changes to parking rules in Traverse City.
Both are set for a vote Monday as city commissioners decide on two separate but related questions.
Nicole VanNess is transportation mobility director for Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, which handles parking in the city. She said establishing a schedule of parking rate ceilings is a step toward a managed system approach to handling demand.
That requires making several interdependent changes at once, VanNess said.
Rate ceilings would cap how high the DDA can set parking rates, ranging from a maximum $2.50 per hour at parking meters, documents show. That’s up from the cheapest rate of 60 cents at 10-hour spots. Parking garage permits would max out at $1,200 per year, currently $576.
VanNess said there are no plans to charge those maximum rates yet, and the prices may never actually climb that high.
“We may find that the middle of the road is kind of best for, that’s where we have turnover and see proper utilization, and never get to the ceiling, so that’s OK as well,” she said.
Adopting the maximum fee schedule would put future rate changes into the DDA’s hands, authority board Treasurer Steve Constantin said — city commissioners currently have the final say on parking rates. That’s part of the more system-wide approach of managing parking based on location, different parking types and demand.
“So really what we’re asking for is a range of rates from the current rate to the ceiling to be able to move within that without having to go back and ask — I keep saying — ‘Mother, may I,” to make a small rate change,” he said.
The maximums would set the ceiling, then the DDA will vote on actual parking rates for 2021 on Oct. 16, VanNess said. Plans also call for charging parking garage users more per hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and parking meters in high-demand areas and during summer months would cost more as well.
Giving up some authority over parking rates concerned city Commissioner Roger Putman, he said. He’s waiting to hear Monday’s debate to find out more.
Otherwise, Putman said he saw no reason to oppose adopting the maximum parking rates.
“If Ms. VanNess and the parking authority feel this is a measure they have to take to improve the services of providing parking, then I have to yield to that expertise, because I’m just not a traffic control expert or a parking expert,” he said.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said it feels somewhat outdated to make parking services come to the city commission for every rate change. That’s especially true in light of new meter technology.
“So I firmly have confidence in them to appropriately charge pricing within that range without having to come to us for every rate change,” she said.
Commissioners could also introduce two more parking changes for a future vote, one that would end same-day discounts for parking meter violations and another that would nix free parking for all-electric vehicles.
PARKING MINIMUM
Homes in Traverse City no longer would have to have one parking space per dwelling if city commissioners agree Monday to drop the mandate. That requirement applies in most zoning districts except downtown C-4 zoning, the Grand Traverse Commons and within 500 feet of parking garages or the Hall Street bus station.
It’s a change aimed at curbing the cost of housing and allowing for other uses of land the spaces would otherwise occupy, as previously reported. The proposal arose separately from the DDA’s suggestions.
There’s plenty of skepticism over the idea, and Boardman Neighborhood Association President Elizabeth Whelan said it could lead to even more parking crunches several years down the road. The change likely wouldn’t have a huge impact any time soon, but Traverse City’s a tourist town that most people visit by car, and summer events frequently leave the streets packed with parked vehicles.
“Where are they going to park, let alone the people who live here, down the road if these people are allowed to have residential areas and not have any parking? I mean, where are they going to go? They’re not going to disappear,” she said.
Putman said he doubts the change will have much effect and thinks the city should focus on bigger housing opportunities. He also is concerned with what he sees as a lack of public input on the idea.
Virtual meetings don’t provide the same opportunity for residents to weigh in as in-person ones do.
Walter said she always favors more input but didn’t share that concern. The idea has been discussed at planning and city commission meetings and she has received lots of emails on the topic.
It’s possible that developers could still offer parking but Walter doesn’t believe the city needs to require it.
“It’s crazy to me that in some ways we would continue to mandate required parking when we’re really trying to move away from such a car-centric culture and we’re working so hard to provide other active transportation choices in conjunction with (Bay Area Transportation Authority) and walkability and bikeability, and this is one small thing we could do to continue that effort,” she said.
