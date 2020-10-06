TRAVERSE CITY — Parking requirements for Traverse City residences are set to go away.
City commissioners on Monday voted 4-3, narrowly agreeing to drop the mandate that residences in the city have at least one parking space per dwelling. Mayor Jim Carruthers voted against, as did Commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman.
That requirement previously applied to most zoning districts, and the change aims to cut housing costs and allow the land the parking would otherwise occupy to be put to other uses, as previously reported.
City Manager Marty Colburn said dropping the mandate isn’t likely to have a big effect at first. Developers are still likely to build parking if the clients they seek demand it.
“This allows those opportunities in some of the niches throughout the city in eliminating required parking, and tries to make this as a point of the philosophy of the city commission as making this a more walkable, bikeable community,” he said.
City Planner Russ Soyring listed other cities of various sizes that have made similar changes, including a handful in Michigan.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she saw the change as a small step forward. So too did Commissioner Ashlea Walter, who added that increased density leads to better land use and is one way to address climate change.
Carruthers and Putman both said they believed the idea needed more public input, and Carruthers said he’s concerned the change could lead to more cars parked in roads in years to come if housing developers don’t provide parking. That could be a problem for the tens of thousands who commute to the city each day.
“We keep saying we’re probably not going to see much happen with this in the next few years, so why go forward with it when we’re still feeling our way through these issues,” he said.
City resident Deni Scrudato criticized the idea as a giveaway to developers looking to turn an even bigger profit, and one that could lead to even more illegal overnight parking on streets. She dismissed the idea that it would lead to more affordable housing as “hogwash,” and noted that most people rely on cars in winter months.
Change from dropping the parking requirement is likely to be slow, so it can be monitored and the requirement reinstated if dropping it does cause problems, Colburn said.
MORE PARKING CHANGES
Commissioners also cleared the way for the Downtown Development Authority, which manages parking in the city, to set up demand-based pricing by adopting a maximum fee schedule. They voted 6-1, with McGillivary voting against over concerns that the authority needed a better plan to communicate the changes.
The DDA asked the city to adopt a parking fees maximum for everything from meter rates to parking garage permits to fines. It’s part of the authority’s push toward a managed systems approach to addressing parking demand, as previously reported.
Other changes would include charging more at high-demand spots with parking meters and during peak hours in parking garages.
Those maximum rates would be capped at $2.50 per hour for parking meters, currently at $1; up to $25 per day for parking garages, now at $10; and up to $1,200 per year for garage permits, currently $576.
Adopting the schedule gives the DDA authority to adjust rates within that maximum, with an authority board subcommittee making recommendations to the full board, authority Transportation Authority Director Nicole VanNess said.
But just how those maximum rates work drew questions from some commissioners, including Christie Minervini. She was concerned about the maximum price of $75 per month or $900 per year for surface lot permits — both would be roughly double the current rates, and a “huge chunk of change” for a downtown employee earning minimum wages.
The DDA is set to vote on Oct. 16 for parking prices for 2021, and VanNess said they’re considering a modest increase — $1.25 per hour at parking meters for “premium” spots in the center of downtown, up to $1.50 in those same spots May through October, with parking permits bumping up by $2.
Then, the DDA will spend 2021 taking inventory of its spaces and how they’re used to determine how to set rates in the future, VanNess said. How much — or if — rates rise in 2022 depends on how demand recovers post-pandemic.
Future increases would be by nickels and dimes at parking meters, and by a dollar or two for permits, VanNess said — she doubted the DDA would ever reach those rate ceilings within a decade.
Walter said she agreed with giving the DDA authority to make future rate adjustments within the maximums the fee schedule establishes.
“So we’re not giving up complete control over the parking system and the rate structure, we’re just agreeing on a rate ceiling and allowing them to maneuver within that, and I have full confidence that they can do that appropriately,” she said.
