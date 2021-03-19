TRAVERSE CITY — Dog days of summer or not, Traverse City ordinances can be ruff on pooches: they’re not allowed on any groomed beaches.
That’s not going to change any time soon after city commissioners gave the “go” command to some rule tweaks for pets in parks, but told a suggestion to turn Sunset Beach into a dog park to “stay.”
City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Derek Melville said parks and recreation board members came up with the idea, and tabbed the beach for its clear delineations on either end. They suggested the change among a few others aimed at cleaning up city ordinance language on pets in parks.
Commissioners weren’t convinced, with Mayor Jim Carruthers referencing his dogs as an example. With speeding cars, crowded parks, other dogs or even simply food that could tempt the mildest-mannered canine, he thinks dogs should be on leash in urban areas.
“I don’t really want another person’s dog running up on me while my dogs are on leash,” he said. “My dog is very friendly, but my dogs tend to bite first, sniff second, and that’s a problem.”
Plus, people who want to take their dogs for a dip typically do so anyway — Commissioner Brian McGillivary, who told commissioners he’s never had a good experience with dogs on beaches, said dog owners already know spots in town where they can “discreetly” take their dogs for a swim, and Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she sees plenty of unleashed puppers at Oak Street Beach, regardless of state law or city ordinance.
“They’re not going to Sunset Beach to do that, I just don’t see it happening,” Walter said.
Carruthers agreed the city could use more dog parks where they can run off-leash, and said large dog parks in other cities could be an example.
Wags West near Bay Street and Division Avenue is the city’s only park where dogs are allowed off-leash, Melville said.
Commissioner Christie Minervini agreed there are times when Sunset Beach is crowded but otherwise it tends to be underutilized. She wanted to see a management plan for allowing dogs there before she would consider it.
Meanwhile, dogs on beaches don’t pose much of an enforcement issue for police, city police Chief Jeff O’Brien said. Owners typically comply by taking their dogs to grassy areas further inland, where they’re allowed.
City leaders unanimously agreed to set public hearings on other changes, including undoing a ban on dogs in the Open Space during National Cherry Festival.
Melville said that rule means people passing through with their dogs on the bayside path are in violation, as are people bringing their dogs to the jumping event. Instead, festival organizers will be able to designate areas where canines — except service animals — are forbidden.
Dogs are allowed in the Open Space for the rest of the year, Melville said.
Another change would swap the word “pet” for “domesticated animal” in the city’s pets in parks ordinance. Melville said that word choice should be more restrictive, but commissioners wondered if that would open the door to farm animals — cows and horses are domesticated animals, too, Carruthers said.
He added those animals still would probably be barred from city parks, but commissioners agreed City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht should weigh in on the word swap.
Lastly, ordinance wording encouraging people to keep their dogs in their vehicle while shopping at the Sara Hardy Farmers Market would be removed. City Manager Marty Colburn said that change factors in the dangers of dogs overheating in hot cars, and Melville said the ultimate aim is that farmers market shoppers leave their pets at home.
Commissioners will hear public comments on the three tweaks on April 5.
