EMPIRE — Human remains uncovered at Sleeping Bear Dunes are now suspected to be hundreds of years old.
The bones, thought to belong to one individual, were initially found along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in 2017. Park officials confirmed they likely date back to prehistoric times this month, according to Park Superintendent Scott Tucker. They’re also suspected to be of Native American origin.
But mystery remains — few new details have been offered as park officials work to reunite the remains with distant ancestors. The new discovery went public through notices — required under federal law — printed in several northern Michigan newspapers.
“This is a sensitive topic that is really about honoring the Native American communities and the remains in a respectful way,” Tucker said. “The goal here is for these remains … to be respectfully returned to their Native American community.”
A park visitor discovered the bones during a summer 2017 visit, Tucker said. But the discoverer, possibly without understanding what the bones were, took them home. The remains were returned to park officials in February 2019, and sent to the Leelanau County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the public notice. Tucker said pathologists didn’t take long to surmise the bones were very, very old, and after failing to match them with any active or long-passed missing person’s cases, they determined a better look was in order.
The remains were sent to Kalamazoo, where Western Michigan University’s Office of the Medical Examiner and Forensic Services conducted tests and analyses of their own. Those, according to the public notice, were limited to non-invasive osteological analysis — which can inform examiners on things like bone density and certain other features.
Forensic Anthropologist and Assistant Professor Jered Cornelison said many factors go into determining potential age and origin, and even then, classifications tend to be broad.
For example, Dentition — which can speak to once-common food-processing techniques such as stone-grinding — can be one helpful factor. Still, someone from a modern culture where stone-grinding remains popular could display similar dental wear.
Cornelison sees prehistoric potentials a few times each year. In every circumstance he’s seen involving Native American remains, they’ve been returned to descendants without issue.
“We did everything we could (in those cases) to get them back to the appropriate culture group — that part I’ve been very happy with,” Cornelison said. “I’m an anthropologist, and so it’s very important to me to make sure Native American rights are respected and that we always give them the same respect — even if (remains) are prehistoric, they deserve the same respect that any modern forensic case or any other human remains-type case should have.”
After the visitor returned the find, a law enforcement investigation into the nabbing took place. It hasn’t spurred any charges, according to Tucker. As a hard rule, visitors should leave no trace and never take souvenirs from the federally protected land.
Park officials have spent the days since the announcement giving notice to local tribes — required under federal law — in an effort to, hopefully, find an appropriate resting place.
It’s a welcome collaboration.
“Any time there’s an opportunity for us to lay our ancestors to rest in a respectful way, we’re grateful,” said Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Chairman David Arroyo. “We’re going to be able to return those remains to the earth and give them the respectful burial they should have.”
The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires as much for any remains or cultural objects found on federal land, pending the completion of any legal processes.
Among communities notified are the Grand Traverse Band and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. Also on the list are the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault. Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, according to the notice.
Representatives of any other Native American population or community wishing to claim ownership of the remains can contact Tucker at 231-326-4702. The deadline to do so comes Jan. 24, and discussion of the remains’ fate will commence soon after, pending any additional claims.
