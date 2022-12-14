CHEBOYGAN — A parent was charged with a number of offenses after police said he was a suspect in posting a bomb threat against Cheboygan Middle School to social media.
The threat went online Wednesday at 7:44 a.m., when the school resource officer learned of it, according to a statement by Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont. They were assisted by the Michigan State Police Computer Crime Unit.
“Once we received the information it was immediately investigated and we were able to locate an individual in the county, a parent, who was upset with the middle school staff on the handling of an incident,” Clarmont said.
The middle school was able to stay open during the investigation, said Superintendent Paul Clark said in a press release.
Corey Ommen, 43, was later arrested and arraigned as a suspect in the threat and was charged with two felony counts — false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime — and habitual offender-second offense, according to the statement. Bond was set at $25,000.
This is the second threat Cheboygan Public Schools received in less than three weeks. Authorities say the incidents are unrelated.
The last incident occurred Nov. 29 after a school official received a text with a picture of a person posing with a rifle saying students should not attend school that day.
A 16 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of being involved. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details.
“I don't know how I can say this more clearly,” Clarmont said. “People need to understand that if they make threats like this, against our children, against our schools, we will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”
Ommen’s next court date is Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m.
