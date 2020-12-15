CEDAR — Nearly a dozen young people will face sanctions after being ticketed during a Saturday night drinking party discovered because of pandemic rules.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said a tipster concerned about current COVID-19 restrictions being violated by alcohol-consuming teens sent deputies to a home on West Skyline Drive, where they found a house party afoot. They handed out 11 tickets for minors in possession of alcohol, including one second-offense misdemeanor citation, he said.
“The concern was they weren’t being cautious ... by gathering and partying, drinking and sharing cups,” Borkovich said.
The sheriff said no drugs were found at the scene, just alcohol in the hands of minors.
This type of risky behavior has increased as coronavirus pandemic fatigue sets in, he added.
“We know there’s a lot of so-called pole barn or garage parties going on,” Borkovich said.
Rachel Pomeroy, public information officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said the current state epidemic order is meant to help decrease the spread of the contagious and novel disease. There are no uncertain terms about current public health marching orders, she said.
“The health department advises not to gather,” Pomeroy said.
Michelle Klein, the health department’s personal health director, said should any positive coronavirus cases emerge from Saturday’s underage drinking party, they will be handled through contact tracing. Those who test positive would be ordered into medical quarantine.
The potential situation would be treated similarly to the COVID-19 outbreak during the recent summer in Leland, Klein said, when young coworkers from several local businesses gathered at beach parties and other places, spreading the disease among themselves and becoming an identifiable “cluster.”
Meanwhile, medical and health officials across the region, state and nation are preparing to begin vaccinating medical workers this week.
That wasn’t lost on Borkovich, who implored area residents to endure these pandemic pressures a bit longer. It should should be three to six months until COVID-19 vaccination becomes more widespread and gatherings won’t be a public health issue anymore, he said.
“Just be smart about what you’re doing. Don’t crowd in places and try to respect the rules — mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing,” Borkovich said. “You may not be greatly impacted yourself, but you might carry the virus to someone you love who could be.”
The underage drinking party was hosted by an 18-year-old resident of the home, the sheriff said, which was attended by legal minors ranging from 15 to 20 years old who had come from across Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Antrim counties.
Leelanau County Prosecutor Joseph Hubbell declined to comment on the case until he’s had time to review all related materials.
Some of the MIP cases are expected to be adjudicated in juvenile court, but not those against defendants who are 17 years or older. Those civil infractions will be handled in regular 86th District Court.
The sheriff’s confidential tip line is 231-256-8696.
