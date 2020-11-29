TRAVERSE CITY — The lines between home and office, classroom and living room blurred for many people in April and again in November.
So Old Mission Peninsula resident Valeri McCarthy didn’t have to look far for inspiration for her second children’s book. “Cece and the Bee” is the second book written and illustrated by McCarthy, after the release of “Let’s Go, Milo!” in 2019.
Being stuck inside was the inspiration behind using the imagination to go anywhere.
“It’s fitting,” McCarthy said. “It forced me to write this book. This book was inspired by stay-at-home orders, COVID and all of that.”
McCarthy began work on the book in March, finished the writing and illustrating in July and published in August. The book is available at Horizon Books in Traverse City and on Amazon.
McCarthy also donated a copy to the Peninsula Community Library and awaits the day when she can read it to a group of children.
“I love working with kids,” she said. “The whole idea of a writer, illustrator, storyteller, it kind of fits my personality.”
Until it’s safe to do so, McCarthy will have to rely on her imagination, just like Cece does when she doesn’t let a rainy day stop her from going off on an adventure of her own creation on the back of a honey bee.
“It’s a delightful book,” Peninsula Community Library Director Vicki Shurly said. “It’s filled with creativity and a child’s imagination and thoughts that take a child away that sometimes we lose as adults.”
“No matter what it’s doing outside, we can use our imagination to influence what we can do and tap into more creative possibilities,” McCarthy said.
A beekeeping class a few years provided McCarthy with the idea for one of the title characters. It also worked on another level during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s why I use the honeybee as one of the main characters,” she said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing, living and working at home. I thought it was fitting.”
Using a bee as a character also drew Shurly into the story.
“Bees are so important out here with the crops, the vineyards and the orchards,” Shurly said. “When I think about the book, I get a very local picture.”
The Cece character was chosen because of its ability to rhyme with the bee. But the look of Cece is patterned after an old picture of her mother as a child.
McCarthy moved to Traverse City five years ago with her husband. McCarthy formerly worked worked as a human resources manager at a Pasadena, California law office remotely before it closed.
McCarthy studied art and graphic design at Pasadena City College and decided to put that to use when she wrote and illustrated a book to encourage kids and families to have a healthy lifestyle.
“It all came together with the first book, ‘Let’s Go, Milo!’” she said. “I loved it so much — the whole process — I decided this is what I’m going to do.
