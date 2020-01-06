TRAVERSE CITY — Building FishPass means Boardman River kayakers and other paddlers won’t have access to their usual portage spot at the Union Street Dam for two years.
So the owner of two businesses that offer brewery tours for kayakers wants a new spot to get out of the Boardman River in Traverse City, documents show. City Commissioners on Monday will consider an amended agreement with TC Ale Trails, the company behind Paddle for Pints and Kayak, Bike & Brew.
The three-year extension would allow paddlers on tours to use a new launch at American Legion Park, at the southeast corner of Cass and Washington streets, documents show. TC Ale Trails would pay for the launch and stairs, which would be available for anyone to use. The business also would pay to bag two parking meters for spots on the Cass Street bridge as a spot for loading kayaks.
TC Ale Trails would also pay the city more each year, up from what would’ve been $10,000 in 2020 to $40,000, documents show.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said he arrived at the number through negotiations with company owner Troy Daily. Marentette said he believes it’s a reasonable amount for the city to be compensated, given that the business relies on city parkland to function — paddlers also launch at Hull Park, another city park.
Money from the business would continue to go into the city’s general fund, Marentette said. It could be earmarked for a variety of expenses, including park maintenance. City commissioners would decide when penning the budget.
STREET-SPECIFIC SETBACKS
Commissioners on Monday also are set to consider street-specific setbacks for major roads in Traverse City, the idea being to create a buffer for pedestrian and nonmotorized traffic, documents show.
The amendment would create a 19-foot setback from the dominate curb line or edge of pavement along U.S. 31, M-37, M-72, M-22, Garfield Avenue, Fourteenth Street from Division to Cass streets and Eighth Street from Union Street to Munson Avenue, where the right-of-way is less than 100 feet wide, documents show.
