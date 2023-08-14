TRAVERSE CITY — Overtime patrols will hit the roads to prevent drunk driving, now through Labor Day weekend.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office got Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning funding — between $20,000 and $30,000 — to help pay for overtime shifts from Aug. 10 to Sept. 4, according to an OHSP statement.
With more law enforcement out patrolling the roads, Lt. Brian Giddis said the hope is to pull more drunk drivers over and keep the community safe.
"This campaign, from now going through Labor Day, will be for impaired driving enforcement, primarily, but they'll be stopping for everything they can find that is dangerous," Giddis said. "But they'll really be looking for drunk driving because over the holiday it seems to be more prevalent."
In 2022, data from Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center showed 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes with 322 fatalities and 2,452 drug-involved crashes with 249 fatalities.
According to 2018-2022 Labor Day weekend data, 40 drivers were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in Michigan, with a third of them alcohol-impaired at the time, according to the same data set.
In Michigan, it's illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of 0.08 or higher.
"Do designated driving and abstain if you can from alcohol and drug use and driving," Giddis said. "Keep 'em separated — that's the bottom line of it."
This isn't the first time the sheriff's office has participated in this program, but it is especially important now because of staffing shortages that the department is facing, he said.
Funding for this campaign comes from the United States Department of Transportation and the National Highway Safety Administration. The sheriff's office's application for the 2024 cycle of this grant has already been submitted.
"This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer," said Director of Michigan OHSP Katie Bower in a prepared statement. "Driving impaired is a choice. We are encouraging people to make the right choice and find a sober ride home if they plan on using an impairing substance."
Traverse City Police Department officials said they no longer participate in this program or receive funding from this grant.
