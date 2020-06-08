SUTTONS BAY — The connection isn’t clear in the question of internet for all in Leelanau.
A special meeting held at the request of Leelanau County Board commissioners who were concerned that leases to two internet service providers on its five county-owned towers would oversaturate them.
Several companies are working on leasing space on the towers to deliver fixed point wireless internet service to Leelanau customers, and several attended the Zoom meeting.
The idea of oversaturation came from Tim Maylone, owner of Cherry Capital Connection. Maylone has more than 100 leases in 13 counties, including for all five of Leelanau’s towers, though he doesn’t yet have equipment on all of them.
Unlicensed frequencies on the towers are not protected by the Federal Communications Commission, Maylone said, making it important for him to protect his leases that are already in existence. Maylone said in his agreements with Leelanau County he has protection clauses on his frequencies.
Jim Selby, owner of Aspen Wireless, believes the towers aren’t saturated and that it’s a strategy for companies to claim they are so they can be the only company on the tower. Selby also called the protection clauses “unfair.”
Commissioner Patricia Soutas-Little agreed, saying she is concerned with the county giving out exclusivity in unlicensed space.
“That’s what purchasing licensed space is all about,” Soutas-Little said.
Co-location agreements with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and for Aspen Wireless were delayed at last month’s executive session and again at the special meeting, with Matt Ansorge, director of emergency management, saying there are issues in the leases that need to be clarified.
The GTB has also laid miles of fiber-optic cable in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties over the last couple of years. Other companies such as Spectrum have also done so in some areas.
Ray Leppien, chief financial operator of Agri-Valley Communications, is in negotiations with Ansorge on tower leases and hopes to contact the tribe to see what they could offer in a partnership.
“Our plan is to move in and provide services to Leelanau,” Leppien said. “There may also be an opportunity to provide fiber-to-the-home, which is much faster.”
The towers provide fixed point wireless service, but ISP companies say installing fiber-optic cable is the best way to deliver internet service.
“If you want to do this right I really believe in fiber to the premises,” Selby said.
But at a cost of more than $30,000 per mile, it is not economically feasible in rural areas. It is less costly in neighborhoods and many companies, including Agri-Valley, provide a combination of fiber cable and fixed point wireless, he said.
Maylone said he is starting a fiber-to-the-home project in the Gills Pier area in July that will take about 18 months to complete. He is looking at four more Leelanau neighborhoods over the next two years, he said.
“We do believe very strongly that fiber is where every community should be and should demand,” Maylone said.
Leelanau Internet Futures Team was created in 2016 to improve internet access. The county was surveyed and it was found that reliable access was lacking in most of the county, said David Edelstein, who sits on the LIFT board.
“Internet is an absolute necessity,” Edelstein said. “In my mind it’s like having running water or electricity.”
The minimum speed needed for internet is about 25 megabytes per second, Edelstein said. Sixty percent of Leelanau County has less than that ideal speed, he said.
LIFT is also working on an application to for federal grant money for the county to build a communications tower on Miller Hill in Glen Arbor Township. The funds are available through the Federal Economic Development Administration as part of the CARES Act stimulus package.
The tower would allow for better internet, cell phone and emergency radio service in that area of the county, which has several dead zones. The property is township-owned, but the tower will belong to the county.
Soutas-Little, who is on the LIFT committee, said 1,009 people were recently surveyed to gather data on how many people are working from home, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The information will be added to the grant application before it is brought to the county board for approval.
The county is also seeking $136,840 in 2 percent grant funding from the GTB to expand coverage on towers in Omena and Northport. The county would make a match of $112,000 for that project.
