TRAVERSE CITY — Outside counsel could help bolster an argument that Traverse City has a vote over upcoming roadwork on Grandview Parkway and East Front Street.
City commissioners decided to pay up to $10,000 so an attorney could write an opinion in support of a 75-year-old agreement between the city and the Michigan Department of Transportation’s predecessor. They unanimously agreed as much Monday after Commissioner Tim Werner raised a 1947 agreement concerning the U.S. 31, M-22 and M-37 corridor.
“I think we as a body have a responsibility to the leaders in 1947, because we are their successors, to pursue this and understand it and not put it off to a future generation to look at it,” Werner said.
Mayor Richard Lewis also wondered if the agreement between the city and state highway department at the time still held sway. It requires both city and state agency to sign off on any improvements within the shared trunkline, and appears to still be in effect.
Straightforward though it may seem, the agreement could be a road to nowhere if MDOT’s take on state law holds true. The agency in 2017 responded to an inquiry from city Engineer Tim Lodge by pointing to Act 51 of 1951. That law gives the state exclusive authority to do work within its right-of-way, according to the letter from MDOT.
Lewis said he’s not so sure Act 51 voids the agreement like that letter claims.
He added he doesn’t want the planning process for the work on Grandview Parkway and East Front Street to be halted. But he also didn’t want the question to linger until MDOT was on the verge of awarding construction bids.
“That’s where a monkey wrench hits the works and everybody’s going to be embarrassed,” he said. “Nobody needs that, especially if everybody’s done their best efforts to get the best that they can get.”
Other commissioners agreed it’s better to try to find an answer to the question now, even if they didn’t all agree as to how. Lewis suggested getting an opinion from the state Attorney General’s office, noting the 2017 MDOT letter mentioned input from an Attorney General staffer but didn’t provide any details.
But Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she would rather have independent counsel weigh in than ask the same attorneys who routinely work with MDOT.
Commissioners gave city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht discretion to pick the outside counsel, according to their motion.
Werner raised the question in light of planned work for Grandview Parkway and East Front Street from Garfield Avenue to Division Street, as previously reported. Planning by MDOT for the two-year, $19 million project is nearly complete, although Werner and others have criticized the process and its interim results.
Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell questioned the design so far, as well as the point at which MDOT sought city involvement. While Trible-Laucht said she wondered how MDOT would react to the city’s move, Treadwell said he hoped it would make the agency more proactively seek local government input for other projects where state trunklines pass through cities and villages.
Representatives for MDOT previously defended both the process and plans as involving lots of city and other input. And on Monday Lewis said discussions with the city and partners like Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails on one side and the state agency on the other have been a “give-and-take” even if they haven’t always been “perfectly pleasant.”
The mayor said he wasn’t arguing those points, but was focused on whether the city must consent to the Grandview and East Front project or not.
“Are we obligated? I feel like we are unless I’m told otherwise at this point,” he said.
Walter said she hoped MDOT would slow down until the city has a better answer, and suggested a resolution stating as much.
Design work should be 98 percent complete by late April, in time for a November bid-letting, said Assistant City Manager Penny Hill. She added that both she and City Manager Marty Colburn let MDOT representatives know they want to discuss the 1947 agreement further.
Commissioners should have an update at the March 7 meeting, at Lewis’s request.
