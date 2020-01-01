TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s outgoing president Timothy Nelson says the state’s educational system was built like an express train with no stops on the way to earning a degree.
What’s needed today is a commuter train, he says, one with multiple lines and multiple stops where a person can get off, take a different train and later get back on.
Community colleges can answer that call, Nelson said, as they are more agile and able to meet the changing needs of a community. They are more directly connected and responsive to their communities, are affordable and can offer life learning credits that satisfy a chunk of courses and move a person along to a bachelor degree.
“Those are the kinds of things a community college can do better than a university,” Nelson said.
They are also the things all two-year colleges must do in order to be successful for the people they serve, he said.
Nelson spoke to the Record-Eagle last week about the state of NMC as his last days before retirement were winding down. He had been with the college for more than 19 years.
NMC’s new president, Nick Nissley, starts Jan. 2.
Michigan’s educational infrastructure was built for a different era, Nelson said, when there were more people, and especially, more college-age people. The state’s population is aging and is on the decline overall.
While a few community colleges have seen increased enrollment, most have seen declines — some up to 50 percent. At NMC that decline matches the state average at 32 percent.
It is not likely to change any time soon. Twenty years ago there were about 116,000 high school graduates in Michigan; that number is expected to drop to 84,000 by 2030.
With 93 higher education institutions in the state — 28 of them public community colleges — consolidation is something that will likely happen in the future, Nelson said.
He compared education to the health care system, pointing to the number of hospitals that have consolidated or closed.
“We need to take a hard look at educational systems and evaluate how they are serving Michigan’s population and needs,” Nelson said. “It’s also time for a conversation at the state and national level on what our responsibility is to the public regarding education.
“I think education is a public good and a public responsibility. But each person has to have some skin in the game.”
Several Democratic candidates have come out in favor of making college more affordable — most notably Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who are campaigning for free tuition for all public institutions.
Nelson opposes the idea, saying eliminating tuition is not a solution, but the creation of a different set of issues, as students still have to pay for housing, food and transportation.
“How much is free tuition going to get done?” he said.
The affordability question
Today’s graduates face a different world, Nelson said.
“When I grew up there were buckets you went to. I could go into the military. I could go into college. I could get an apprenticeship. Or I could go right into work ... Those buckets don’t exist today.”
There are 750,000 to 900,000 people in Michigan aged 25 to 64 who do not have a high school diploma or its equivalent; 1.5 million people with a high school diploma and no college; and 1.3 million with some college, but no post-secondary credential.
“That’s the group of adults who work, but don’t have labor market credentials that have value to employers,” he said.
There is also a well-known shortage of skilled workers in the state. Michigan Reconnect, a plan touted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would have provided tuition-free certificates or associate’s degrees in high-demand industries for people 25 and older.
The program, which would have provided an influx of students for community colleges, was not funded in the state’s $59.9 billion budget passed in September.
According to The Century Foundation, a public policy research institute, state appropriations per student have fallen by 40 percent since 2000. As a result, colleges rely more on tuition, with the cost taking up a far larger portion of income for low- and moderate-income families than for wealthy families.
NMC in-district students saw an increase of about 3 percent for the 2020 fiscal year and 2.2 percent increases in 2019.
When community colleges were founded the funding goal was 1/3 tuition, 1/3 property taxes and 1/3 state aid, Nelson said.
In 2003 tuition made up 36 percent of NMC’s overall budget, 25 percent came from property taxes and 35 percent came from state aid. This year tuition makes up 51 percent, property taxes 24 percent and state aid 21 percent.
Michigan has also seen the nation’s worst wage declines since 2000 and even after aid and family contributions the average student’s unmet costs are in the thousands of dollars, according to The Century Foundation.
“You’re spending discretionary income to go to college and you probably don’t have as much discretionary income to begin with,” Nelson said. “More and more is falling on the shoulders of the student.”
The future of NMC
Skills needed by today’s students that may not have been needed 20 years ago include the ability to communicate, especially face-to-face, and technology.
The speed and amplification of information online is “amazing and scary,” Nelson said, and students need to be able to tell if it is real and whether the source can be trusted.
NMC’s integration of experiential learning, which pairs courses with local businesses to give students a real-life learning experience, aims to address some of those skills that students may lack.
Online education offered at NMC is growing and will continue to grow, but what students need in the future will change.
“We’re teaching people to be successful in an economy that doesn’t exist yet,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he doesn’t have advice for Nissley, but is proud that the incoming president is not walking into a crisis and has no fires to put out.
In the end, Nelson said colleges need to answer these three things: What are you doing for whom at what value?
“He has a great institution,” Nelson said. “He and it have the capacity to answer those questions.”
Nelson said he is grateful for all the people he has worked with through the years who made NMC what it is today.
“It’s been a great ride.”
