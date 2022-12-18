ELK RAPIDS — An ousted village manager, who resigned after an attorney investigating a payroll error cited him for deficient leadership, was previously fired or asked to resign from three similar positions in Michigan and North Carolina, municipal records show.
Bryan Gruesbeck, Elk Rapids village manager since January 2021, resigned Dec. 5 after a report by village attorney Scott Howard found Gruesbeck was among three staff members who knew of the $32,000 payroll error almost immediately, but did not inform council members, seek legal advice or rectify the overage.
Former Treasurer Kerri Janisse, who now serves as the village’s planning and zoning administrator, was suspended for two weeks without pay and must submit to a periodic review, and Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka received a letter of reprimand.
Szczypka confirmed Wednesday she’d submitted her letter of resignation to Gruesbeck, who, records show, is still on the job.
Gruesbeck, who did not respond to a request for comment, was hired in December 2020 in an unanimous vote by council members following a nationwide search to replace then-outgoing village manager Bill Cooper, who’d announced his retirement.
Staff with the Michigan Municipal League assisted by providing council members with procedural search expertise, an MML staff member said, although it is unclear how much of Gruesbeck’s employment history that council members knew when they hired him.
“The Michigan Municipal League’s executive search service led the search for a new city manager in Elk Rapids,” said Matt Bach, MML’s assistant director of strategic communications. “During the search, we utilized the standard executive search process that we do for multiple communities every year.”
Bach said that included an extensive background check and a thorough review of candidates’ references. Bach referred a reporter’s questions about whether the check and review showed Gruesbeck’s previous terminations and/or resignations to Elk Rapids’ village attorney.
Village Council President Karen Simpson did not respond to a request for comment, nor did council member Kellie Sergent. President Pro-Tem Tracy Fosdick referred a reporter’s questions to Simpson, and council member Melissa West said she was unaware of Gruesbeck’s work history as she was not on the council when he was hired.
Simpson and Sergent were also elected to council after the hiring decision, records show.
“As you know, I do not speak for the Council or for the Village,” council member Laura Shumate wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, I do not feel that there is anything that I can say that will help your narrative.”
Council member Charlie Pryde deferred comment to Simpson or Gruesbeck. “This policy helps us avoid confusion and misinformation,” Pryde wrote in an email.
Barb Mullaly, a long-time council member, was more blunt: “No comment now or ever to you,” Mullaly wrote in an email.
Meeting minutes show Gruesbeck was fired by Fremont, Mich., officials in 2012; asked to resign by Pittsboro, North Carolina officials in January 2020; hired by Troutman, North Carolina officials in July 2020, then those same officials in November 2020 held a special meeting to ratify a severance agreement signed by Gruesbeck.
“He has a history of lying, I’ll say that for your record,” said Ron “Duck” Wyatt, current town manager of Troutman. “Several council members expressed numerous concerns.”
Wyatt said Gruesbeck was paid two months’ severance following his resignation.
“We terminated him for cause and I’ll let it go at that,” said Fremont Mayor James Rynberg, who was mayor in 2012 when Gruesbeck was fired as that community’s city manager. “Discussion was held in closed session.”
Gruesbeck was paid $15,975.66 in final compensation, which included two months’ severance, Fremont records show.
Michigan’s Open Meetings Act requires public boards to meet in public when there is a quorum and when the board is discussing issues which could or will lead to a vote. Closed or private sessions are allowed under limited circumstances, such as when board members are discussing dismissal, suspension or disciplinary action of a public employee and the employee requests it.
Pittsboro, North Carolina Mayor Cindy Perry, who served as mayor during a portion of Gruesbeck’s tenure as town manager there, said discussion on Gruesbeck’s termination took place in closed session, as was his right.
“It states in the minutes a majority of the board asked for his resignation, Mr. Gruesbeck said he considered that to be a termination and offered his resignation as long as he received his full severance,” Perry said.
A subsequent memorandum in Pittsboro meeting minutes shows a $38,000 severance payment was approved.
Simpson was not on the council when Gruesbeck was hired in Elk Rapids. She challenged former council President Jim Janisse for the position and prevailed in the Nov. 8 election in a 537 to 460 vote.
Simpson was sworn in Nov. 21, along with newly elected or re-elected members Fosdick, Mullaly, Sergent and West, and together with Pryde and Shumate, have contended with a variety of polarizing issues since taking office.
These include not only addressing the payroll error, paying an attorney to investigate what happened and voting on disciplining those involved, but also negotiating with Elk Rapids Township officials who last year filed a civil complaint in 13th Circuit Court over the disputed ownership of Island House.
The historic building overlooks the village’s harbor and, since the late 1940s, has housed the public library.
A surveyor, Dean Farrier of Kalkaska-based Farrier Surveying Inc., hired last year by Elk Rapids Township officials, found long-held assumptions that the Village of Elk Rapids was sole owner of Island House and the harbor, were false.
Instead, Farrier found, the 5-acre triangularly shaped lot on which Island House sits, not only includes part of the harbor but is jointly owned by the village and Elk Rapids Township, after a 1970s-era vote to deed the township’s share back to the village was never recorded.
At a special meeting Thursday afternoon, village council members voted 6-1 to accept a property transfer agreement negotiated that morning with township officials.
The agreement calls for the township to convey its interest to the village within 30 days and provide title work for the property and, in exchange, the village would pay the township $4,780.75.
Mullaly provided the lone no vote. After the meeting, Elk Rapids Township Supervisor Dorrance Amos said he’s still irked about how much money was spent to come to an agreement, but also relieved the issue is hopefully coming to an end.
“Quite honestly, I think this whole thing was a frivolous lawsuit,” Amos said. “We spent a lot of money on this and we did their job for them, frankly. I’m thankful for the village’s new leadership — they were able to resolve this in three weeks.”
Amos estimated the township and the village spent a combined $50,000 of public money on legal fees, which he said he feels were largely unnecessary.
“It is my opinion that it is wasteful for a small township like ours to have to spend that,” Amos said.
Howard previously advised village officials to undertake a title search for the Island House property, records show, the village did not, the township hired the surveyor and his work revealed the depth of the ownership issues.
Simpson, who previously served on the library board, has stated in public meetings it is her goal to address and solve these kinds of longstanding issues so residents and elected officials can turn their attention to more productive matters.
“It is important that we work methodically to ensure progress so that we may move forward with positive initiatives for change and incremental improvements,” Simpson said, in a statement about the payroll error posted on the village’s website.
“All decisions must be made with empathy and thoughtfulness of the considerable ramifications to our community and individuals involved,” she said.
The Elk Rapids Village Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 to discuss whether to extend Gruesbeck’s employment for several weeks as he requested, according to Simpson’s public statement.
Gruesbeck, Simpson said, requested this discussion also take place in closed session.
