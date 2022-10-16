MANISTEE — A crowd gathered in the rain to witness a dedication ceremony for a public art installation, the Origins Walk at the mouth of the Manistee River channel.
The city hopes to shine a light on the full scope of its history, from the roots of the Anishinaabek of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, to the arrival of Europeans, and present-day.
Twenty silhouettes, purposefully faced in the western direction, highlight a noted resident’s life for their historical and cultural impact on Manistee; three of which are dedicated to Anishinaabek water protectors, leaders and elders.
Part of the installation features five sculptural elements and corresponding colonnades with informational plaques that tell the community’s connection through water, life, settlement, industry and sustainability.
Joann Green, a citizen of LRBOI, was in the crowd Thursday morning to witness what she said is a good step in representation for her community.
“I think it’s awesome to have something so prominent that truthfully tells our history from our perspective,” Green said.
She remarked the importance of having a presence and voice in the small town of Manistee, where her ancestors have lived since time immemorial.
At the time of the Treaty of Washington in 1836, Manistee and the river valley were deemed by the federal government to be the reservation for the tribe.
Jonnie Jay Sam II, said the area of Manistee has always been the homelands of the Odawa and that history has been missing “except for maybe three paragraphs here and there.” He noted that often Native American history is often told from the viewpoint of European settlers and not from the Anishinaabek.
Sam is LRBOI’s Historic Preservation Department director and assisted the project with with historical archives, names of families, and other supporting information.
He welcomed the crowd with a smudge, or burning of sacred medicines, and prayer.
Sam acknowledged the “land under the trees,” which has now become Manistee, and thanked the ancestors “for everything they have done.”
“This is a good day,” Sam said.
Projects that enterwine Native American and European settlement history are not common, Sam said.
LRBOI maintains a cultural corridor in the nearby Little River Casino Resort, which shares their perspective and history in the region. Other than that the town lacks a prominent Odawa representation, he said.
“We hope that by presenting our history with the region and the local area it can help people understand why things are the way they are in Manistee. Maybe people will want more information about us and we can get them more information.”
The Origins Walk has been an ongoing collaboration from 2014 between LRBOI Historic Preservation Department, the Manistee County Visitors Bureau and Manistee County Historical Museum, according to Sammie Lukaskiewicz, executive director of the visitors bureau.
It’s the culmination of collaboration and teamwork by an incredible amount of people, and a prime example of “placemaking, destination marketing and cultural tourism,” said Lukaskiewicz.
Everything about the project was intentional from the designs, to the placement along the Riverwalk ,and how they interact with the surrounding area, she said.
“We hope it will serve as a focal point for visitors, but also a sense of pride, enlightenment and community for all of Manistee to enjoy and learn from, ‘’ said Lukaskiewicz.
Ogema for the LRBOI Larry Romanelli said the sculpture walk and an accompanying historic guide was “truly something we can all be proud of.”
Romanelli said LRBOI is excited for the opportunity to be “hands on” with historical context in such a big collaboration.
“From the perspective of the Little River Band of Ottawa, a nation which I represent today, we are pleased and honored to see the inclusion of our tribal history in this region. We were truly the first here (and) these two projects tell the true past — both the good and the bad,” Romanelli said.
The project was supported by a $72,500 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, and an additional $77,500 from the visitors bureau.
About 8,000 pounds of steel was used to create the installation, with some individual pieces weighing as much as 400 pounds.
The sculptures are made up of steel manufactured and laser cut by Alro Steel in Grand Rapids and welded by Epic Manufacturing in Ludington.
An accompanying 148-page interactive guidebook showcases Manistee’s history with more than 100 sites, along eight themed tours. The booklet includes stories about the founders and influential people of the Origins Walk, as well as others.
