LANSING — A Court of Claims judge will hear oral arguments today in a lawsuit filed against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel by a freelance videographer from northern Michigan.
Eric VanDussen is a Benzonia-based filmmaker working on a documentary about political extremism in Michigan.
Since 2020, he has been a fixture at political rallies and in state and federal courts, recording testimony with video and audio equipment, or taking notes, as defendants in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer make their way through the justice system.
“Why does it have to be anger or violence that is the chosen method in our society, to communicate, instead of civil discourse?” VanDussen said is what he seeks to explore in his work.
“(I’m) also trying to determine how people should go about deciding who is a true threat, and who is just spouting off because they are angry about politics or any other issue,” he said.
VanDussen got crosswise with the AG last summer, however, when he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with her office, seeking an exhibit list and copies of exhibits shown during a preliminary hearing for five kidnap plot defendants held in Traverse City’s 86th District Court.
The Record-Eagle also filed a request with the AG’s office seeking an exhibit list and email communications between prosecutors and defense attorneys regarding a possible agreement about whether certain witnesses would be called to testify.
Exhibits are documents, photographs, videos, audio, or other material formally introduced as evidence in a legal proceeding, and when shown in open court, are generally considered publicly-available information.
Many of these exhibits, however, were largely inaccessible to public view since they were displayed on a video monitor turned away from members of the public sitting in the courtroom and toward the judge and witnesses.
The AG’s office issued partial denials of VanDussen’s and the Record-Eagle’s FOIA requests.
Christy Wendling-Richards, the attorney general’s FOIA coordinator, said in these partial denials that the requests sought information related to an open and ongoing investigation. If granted, it would adversely impact the investigation, interfere with any prosecutorial determinations yet to be made, jeopardize the defendants’ right to a fair trial and be an invasion of privacy, she said.
Wendling-Richards did not respond to a request seeking comment Wednesday.
But Nessel had made similar arguments as Wendling-Richards did, when Nessel appeared April 14 in Traverse City for a public FOIA workshop at the Traverse Area District Library.
Nessel acknowledged the kidnap plot case, and evidence so far presented in court, was of great public interest, particularly in northern Michigan.
“And the notion is, well, shouldn’t all of that information, shouldn’t all that evidence be made available to the press, or to the public?” Nessel said, adding, “Well, in theory, it seems reasonable.”
Nessel, however, went on to say that if evidence was “put all over the news” and a judge denied its admissibility, the defendants could argue they’d been denied a fair trial.
VanDussen on Sept. 29 filed his lawsuit in response to the FOIA denials, accusing Nessel’s office of misapplying FOIA exemptions. He is now represented by Frederik Stig-Nielsen, with Mas Stig-Nielsen, a family law firm with offices in Traverse City and Frankfort.
The case will be argued beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Court of Claims, a statewide court that hears civil actions filed against the State of Michigan and its agencies.
The AG’s office declined comment Wednesday, court records show Assistant Attorney General Adam de Bear will represent the AG’s office and an AG motion is pending for summary disposition — a request the judge dismiss the case without further proceedings.
Appeals Court Judge James Robert Redford will hear the case; he could act on the state’s motion, or rule in favor of VanDussen, or rule on these and other issues, including possible depositions, in a written ruling handed down at some future date.
VanDussen on Wednesday pointed to Nessel’s use of the word “reasonable” in her FOIA talk — he’s arguing the “reasonable person” standard decided in another Michigan Supreme Court case, West v. General Motors Corp.
That 2003 decision addresses whistleblower protection — not FOIA denials — and states, “A genuine issue of material fact exists when the record, giving the benefit of reasonable doubt to the opposing party, leaves open an issue upon which reasonable minds might differ.”
VanDussen said the case is applicable as he believes more is at stake than one person’s effort to access court documents.
“I’m an advocate for government transparency and I have been for many years,” VanDussen said. “It’s troubling that exhibits can be disclosed out into the public domain and then a government agency can attempt to claw those back into the darkness.”
This is not the first time VanDussen, who is not an attorney, has fought court procedure and represented himself.
VanDussen previously prevailed in a lawsuit filed against the Michigan Court of Appeals, after being denied several times when he sought to film oral arguments in front of a three-judge panel.
In a 2011 published opinion, the appeals court reversed its decision after asking VanDussen to supply information to prove he is a member of the media.
After submitting what the court called “fairly voluminous material,” the court granted his filming request.
VanDussen is a member of the Michigan Press Association and has freelanced for Interlochen Public Radio, the Benzie County Record-Patriot and writes occasional articles on Medium, an online publisher.
