NORTHPORT — The Northport Village meeting room was full and about a dozen people stood in the hallway Thursday as a retired state police sergeant talked about the drawbacks of marijuana.
Donald Bailey, who once led narcotics teams while enforcing drug laws, told stories of people who were murdered in back alleys while dealing marijuana.
“You don’t have to agree with me, but you can likely guess which side I’m on,” Bailey said at the meeting’s outset.
The audience was split about half and half, with some in the room applauding Bailey’s message.
Others, like Northport resident Campbell McLeod, cried foul.
McLeod said Bailey’s message reeks of the “Reefer Madness” mindset. Michigan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in November.
“So we don’t have to go back and demonize pot,” McLeod said. “The question is simply if a dispensary should be in Northport.”
Bailey was invited to speak at the meeting by Trustee Mike Stoffel at the request of several constituents, Stoffel said.
When it was posted on Facebook, Stoffel said he and members of his family were “attacked” online by people who didn’t want Bailey at the meeting.
Northport is the only municipality in Leelanau County that has not opted out of allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries. Last month the village on a vote of 4-3 agreed to adopt an opt-out ordinance at this week’s meeting.
That vote was delayed until the Oct. 3 regular meeting, when the ordinance will likely be on the agenda.
Trustees Will Harper, Tom Gremel and Cheryl Myers voted “no” at that August meeting, meaning they were in favor of allowing the dispensaries.
If municipalities don’t opt out, people are free to apply for a license from the state beginning on Nov. 1.
Bailey’s former job — and his outspoken dislike of marijuana — made him a controversial member of the now-defunct Michigan Medical Marihuana Licensing Board, which had been given the task of approving licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did away with the board earlier this year and created the Marijuana Regulatory Agency aimed at speeding up the licensing process.
“Since the governor did away with the licensing board the biggest market is the black market, which has grown over the last two years,” Bailey said.
Resident Tysen Haverberg disagreed, saying the black market was already huge and dispensaries will change that.
“Just so we’re clear, everyone in this room can go home and grow 12 plants,” Haverberg said. “I want this taxed. I want this regulated.”
Bailey said public safety is also an issue in Northport as there is no police department there, but board members pointed to the fact that a full-time sheriff’s deputy supported by a millage is assigned to Leelanau Township.
Resident Kevin Murphy said Bailey is using “pseudo-science and scare tactics that don’t represent the people of Northport.”
A vocal minority want to keep the “scourge” out of the village, he said.
Murphy’s comments were also applauded.
Next month’s council meeting will include a presentation from the pro-marijuana side after urging by some residents.
“There should be someone who’s a proponent of marijuana usage ... as a counterpoint to what will be a negative commentary on marijuana,” Christine Verdon said before Bailey’s presentation.
Tom Oehmke, of Leelanau Township, wanted to know what the advantages are to having a recreational dispensary.
“I’m not the one to talk about advantages, because I don’t see one at all,” Bailey said.
Harper has in the past pointed out that dispensaries have to be at least 1,000 feet from a K-12 school, which includes most of the tiny village.
On Thursday he told the crowd that many people accept that there are medicinal uses for marijuana, but don’t approve of its recreational use.
Harper suggested that the council could opt in to allowing medical marijuana dispensaries, while opting out of its sale for recreational purposes.
Thursday’s meeting was to move to the Northport Creek Golf Course clubhouse to accommodate a larger crowd, but the location change wasn’t posted within 18 hours as required by law, council Pres. Steve Wetherbee said.
