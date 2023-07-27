TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County opioid task force met for the first time this week to determine the best way to spend about $4.5 million the county will get in opioid settlement funds in the next several years.
This year’s payment of $573,000 has already been received. The money is part of a national settlement, with the federal government laying out the rules and eligible uses for the money, said Chris Forsyth, county deputy administrator.
The money is to be used for opioid remediation, with priority given to medication-assisted treatment, services for pregnant and postpartum women with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), treatment for babies born addicted (neonatal abstinence syndrome), services for incarcerated people, programs that use opioid reversal drugs such as Naloxone and prevention programs.
Dr. David McGreaham, medical director of the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium and former chief medical officer for Munson Medical Center, was elected chair of the task force.
The group plans to meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month. All meetings are open to the public and will be posted on the county website.
Sarah Bannon of Lakeview Consultants was hired to guide the task force through the process. The company will be paid $55,000 for its work, which is expected to take about 10 months.
Community Corrections Manager Sherise Shively said she doesn’t want the task force to use the process in deciding what programs should get settlement money that the county used in awarding American Rescue Plan Act funds. The $1.9 trillion ARPA package was approved by Congress and given out to municipalities to aid public health and economic recovery from the pandemic.
Paula Lipinski, CEO of Addiction Treatment Services, said ARPA was a long and difficult process and muddied the waters, with some projects that didn’t seem to be related to COVID. She would like to see the settlement money focus on a few categories.
The county had $18.1 million in funds and got applications for $100 million in requests. In the end, 27 proposals were awarded and another $5 million set aside for mental health. A proposal is in the works to spend that $5 million on a mental health center for youth and adults.
County administrators are now writing up the contracts for all the proposals, which are taking up a lot of time, Forsyth said, adding that, in hindsight, it wasn’t a good process.
“This is $4.5 million, but spread out, which makes distributing these funds challenging,” he said.
Forsyth will come to the next meeting with information on how other municipalities are using the money. Bannon said there are some good things going on around the region and the state when it comes to OUD that the task force could use as a road map.
“The challenge of this group is to make sure we are going to target the areas of high need,” Bannon said. “But we also need to set aside funds for smaller asks ... That allows the spirit of the community to raise up.”
Some members talked about reaching out to Traverse City and surrounding counties for a regional approach. Forsyth said he has talked to administrators in Antrim and Leelanau counties and former Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn about pooling the funds to have a larger impact, but none had yet begun talking about how they will use their share.
District Court Judge Robert Cooney, who is on the task force, said the group should explore that option now, rather than having the counties reach out to them later.
Also on the task force are county Commissioner Lauren Flynn; Terri Kelty, director of Munson Healthcare Behavioral Health Services; Kathy Tahtinen, manager of Behavioral Health Services for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians; David Freedman, who sits on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority board; and county Undersheriff Mike Shea.
